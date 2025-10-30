From Service to Enterprise: How PSMFC is Empowering Public Service Workers in Agriculture

289 words

Public Service Micro Finance Company Limited (PSMFC) continues to drive agricultural and financial empowerment across Zambia, following its participation at the Mazabuka Agri Expo and Livingstone Business and Investment Expo held in October 2025.

At both events, PSMFC showcased affordable financing options for agriculture, renewable energy, and asset acquisition, giving public service workers the tools to invest in productive ventures and sustainable livelihoods.

An inspiring beneficiary is Mr. Elvis Namilonga, a teacher from Zimba District, who initially used the PSMFC Agricultural Asset Loan to acquire a hammermill, dehuller and an oil expeller. Seeking to enhance his business further, he accessed additional financing from PSMFC to acquire more equipment. With the expansion of his business, he now supplies livestock farmers as far as Namwala District with No.3 meal and sunflower cake, boosting animal nutrition and local feedlotting.

“Our participation in these expos reaffirms our commitment to empowering Zambia’s public service workers through affordable finance,” said Mr. Mubanga Mwiko, PSMFC Chief Executive Officer.

“We are proud to support those who transform their financing into ventures that result in an additional source of income for their immediate and future use.”

PSMFC’s support aligns with the government’s Eighth National Development Plan (8NDP) and the recently announced national livestock export programme. The company stands ready to facilitate financing for livestock and related production inputs to help public service workers participate in the export value chain.

Building on this success, PSMFC plans to extend its outreach through direct provincial exhibitions and explore enhanced irrigation support to improve farm productivity.

For details on available financing, public service workers are encouraged to connect with PSMFC via www.psmfc.co.zm, Facebook (@Public Service Micro Finance Company), WhatsApp (0967-974-461), or phone on (228/0211-372450 / 0976-974-461).