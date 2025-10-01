Frits Kroon Transport expands their footprint into Namibia

463 words

Frits Kroon Transport, one of Southern Africa’s leading abnormal load transport companies, has officially extended their operations into Namibia, strengthening their presence into Africa. This strategic move comes in response to growing demand in key industries such as mining, construction, energy, and infrastructure development.

“Namibia’s expanding industrial sectors made establishing a permanent presence the natural next step,” explains Frits Kroon, owner of Frits Kroon Transport. “The decision was motivated by our commitment to work closer to our clients, improve turnaround times, and strengthen our footprint across the region.”

The new administrative branch is located in Windhoek, while operational activities will be based out of Walvis Bay, a location chosen for its strategic value. “This setup allows us to serve Namibia’s domestic market efficiently while acting as a gateway to neighbouring countries, including Angola, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa,” Frits confirms.

Officially opened in 2025, the Namibian branch mirrors the specialised services offered in South Africa. This includes abnormal load transport, route surveys, permits, cross-border clearances, and escort services, ensuring clients enjoy seamless support across borders. At the same time, operations are tailored to Namibia’s unique regulatory environment and industry requirements, with a strong focus on moving heavy mining machinery and oversized equipment.

Strengthening regional connectivity

This expansion is part of Frits Kroon Transport’s broader strategy to build localised points throughout Southern Africa.

“Our goal is to reduce delays, improve reliability, and bring us closer to our clients throughout the SADC region,” Frits explains.

By having a physical presence in Namibia, clients can expect faster response times, reduced border delays, and direct local support, a key advantage for projects spanning both countries.

The Namibia branch also reinforces the company’s commitment to the local economy. A dedicated team has been recruited on the ground, and investments have been made in equipment stationed in the country. Beyond employment, the expansion creates opportunities for partnerships with local subcontractors, suppliers, and service providers, contributing to Namibia’s growing logistics and industrial ecosystem.

Future growth in Southern Africa

Looking ahead, Frits Kroon Transport is already exploring further opportunities in other SADC countries, including Zambia and Mozambique, where mining and infrastructure projects are on the rise. “Our vision is to be recognised as the leading abnormal transport provider across Southern Africa, not only for our technical expertise and capacity but also for our reliability, safety record, and customer service excellence,” Frits adds.

For clients, the message is clear: Frits Kroon Transport is committed to making the impossible possible. With a strong focus on safety, efficiency, and reliability, the company continues to provide world-class transport solutions across borders.

Clients interested in learning more about services in Namibia can visit www.fkt.co.za, email frits@fkt.co.za, or contact the new branch directly.