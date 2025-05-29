For precise grain sorting you can trust Agrotech

When it comes to grain sorting, precision, cost-effectiveness and reliability are the keys to sustainable profits in modern agriculture.

Agrotech SA, a local supplier of innovative agricultural equipment, not only provides solutions to these challenges, but they set new standards.

With their unique mechanical grain sorters, including models that can operate without electricity, they enable South African farmers to sort grain, nuts and other agricultural products efficiently and at minimal cost.