Find a truck perfect for you at Wolff Autohaus

Times are tough but that does not mean you have to compromise on getting the toughest vehicles out there, and Wolff Autohaus is here to help.

Why put yourself out by buying a brand-new truck? Wolff Autohaus buys and sells the best quality used trucks in Gauteng. They can provide you with tipper trucks, garbage compactors, skip loaders, truck tractors, water tankers, honey suckers, cargo trucks, truck trailers, and yellow metal.

Wolff Autohaus has an on-site paint and panel as well as mechanical workshop that puts these second-hand trucks through the test and ensure that when they reach the sales floor, they are as good as new.

They provide their clients with the right vehicle for the job and have trucks for construction companies, transport companies, municipalities, and farming.

It does not matter if you need a vehicle for your personal business use or whether you have a large company and may be adding to your fleet, Wolff Autohaus can assist you.

If they do not have what you need, they will help you look for the right vehicle for the job. Their website www.wolffautohaus.co.za has a list with an extensive range of used trucks which is updated daily.

Their reputation and their years of experience in the transport and construction industry prove that they have the experience to buy and sell only the best quality trucks.

Wolff Autohaus has one mission and that is to provide quality used commercial vehicles to the market. Wolff Autohaus provides clients with custom offerings to suit their unique and individual needs.