Fertilise and irrigate the right way with Irrigation Survey and Design’s fertigation designs

398 words

Fertigation systems are the combination of irrigation and liquid fertiliser to deliver water and nutrients evenly on plants or directly to plant roots. This method saves time, reduce waste, and boosts crop growth by ensuring plants get exactly what they need. It is more efficient than traditional fertilising because farmers cut down on run-off and overuse.

In a country where water and fertiliser costs are high, fertigation is a game-changer for farmers because they control the amount and timing of nutrients, tailoring it to their crops’ needs.

Fertigation systems available

There are several fertigation systems suited to farming in South Africa:

Drip fertigation – This is commonly used in vineyards and orchards. The system drips nutrient-rich water directly to the roots. It is precise, saves water and fertiliser, and works well in sandy soils.

Sprinkler fertigation – This system is suited to larger fields like maize or wheat. Sprinklers spread nutrient-mixed water over crops. It is less precise but covers big areas quickly.

Pivot fertigation – This method is also popular on large farms, while the centre-pivot rotates it delivers water and nutrients. This is ideal for crops like potatoes in flat, open fields.

Micro-sprinkler fertigation – This system is mostly found on citrus farms and uses small sprinklers for even coverage, especially on hilly terrain.

What will you need for fertigation?

Setting up a fertigation system requires a few key parts:

Irrigation system – Pipes, drip lines, sprinklers, or pivots to carry water.

Injection pump – Adds fertiliser to the water at the correct rate.

Mixing tank – Blends fertilisers into a uniform solution.

Filters – Keep debris from clogging pipes or emitters.

Controllers – Automate timing and nutrient doses for precision.

Testing tools – pH and conductivity meters to check water and nutrient quality.

Irrigation Survey and Design are experts when it comes to fertigation systems. They can assist you in designing a fertigation system that suits your needs. All their designs are executed by a qualified engineer and SNE accredited designer.

Their construction and manufacturing companies are also registered and accredited with relevant professional organisations.

Fertigation helps farmers grow more with less. It is efficient, environmentally friendly, and adaptable to different crops and landscapes. Irrigation Survey and Design provide perfectly right systems to ensure farms are productive and sustainable, even in tough climates.

You may contact irrigation Survey and Design by visiting their website at www.is-d.co.za.