FAW Trucks Southern Africa celebrates record JH6 28.500FT sales

FAW Trucks Southern Africa proudly celebrates a significant milestone in the sales of its flagship JH6 28.500FT model this year. This remarkable achievement underscores the model’s exceptional performance, reliability, and the trust it has garnered among our valued customers. Notably, sales of the JH6 28.500FT in 2024 (July) have already exceeded the total performance for the 2023 period, setting a robust foundation for the introduction of upcoming models in the Flagship JH6 range, which promise to elevate commercial trucking standards across the region in the coming period.

The JH6 28.500FT has proven to be a game-changer in the commercial vehicle market, thanks to its advanced features and superior engineering. Equipped with China’s most fuel-efficient engine – a powerful 13-litre, 6-cylinder, 500HP common rail turbocharged and intercooled diesel engine – this model delivers unmatched fuel efficiency alongside a proven and robust performance. Customer testimonials highlight significant savings on fuel and operational costs, reinforcing its popularity across various sectors including mining, logistics, and transport.

In 2024, FAW Trucks Southern Africa witnessed a substantial increase in demand for the JH6 28.500FT, reflecting its ability to meet diverse customer needs across multiple industry segments. The record sales figures not only highlight the model’s popularity but also reinforce FAW’s commitment to providing a reliable and efficient commercial range that adapts to the evolving market demands.

In celebrating this remarkable market success, the FAW SA team have ensured that thorough research has been conducted in-line with the projected launch of the additions to the JH6 range pipeline. While focusing on the success of notable JH6 28.500FT features and specifications, upcoming additions will build on the current model’s strengths while incorporating elevated levels of cutting-edge technology and enhanced driver performance. Our comprehensive range offers positions FAW uniquely in the market as we introduce even higher-end models for our JH6 range.

FAW Trucks Southern Africa’s commitment to delivering high levels of service and support is further reflected in the growth of our extensive dealer network across the entire Southern Africa region. Since our establishment, we have expanded our dealer presence significantly, ensuring customers receive timely assistance and comprehensive solutions tailored to their operational needs. Plans are already in place to further increase our network in 2025.

As we look ahead, we are dedicated to maintaining our momentum in sales while preparing for future developments that will enhance our product range and reinforce our position in the market. The success of the JH6 28.500FT has become a notable point in the commercial segment across Africa, with exceptional quality performance and service support from both our head office and dealer network throughout 2024.