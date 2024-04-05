FAW Trucks SA unveils the JK6 FD/FT variant, reinforcing its position as an industry pioneer

FAW Trucks SA, a force in global commercial vehicle manufacturing, proudly announces the introduction launch of the new generation JK6 FD/FT variant.

This strategic introduction underscores the company’s steadfast commitment to advancing technology and performance in the commercial transport sector.

With a rich history dating back to its establishment in South Africa in 1994, FAW Trucks has become a leading player in the industry, leveraging its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Coega, Eastern Cape.

Establishing a solid foundation in South Africa, FAW Trucks SA invested R600 million in the construction of its innovative manufacturing plant in Coega. This facility serves as the epicentre for the production of high-quality trucks, embodying the company’s dedication to precision engineering and technological innovation.

Key features

Adaptability to African terrain: The JK6 FD/FT variant, presented by FAW Trucks, is meticulously engioptions neered to tackle the unique challenges posed by African terrains, demonstrating the company’s commitment to providing solutions that perform optimally across varied landscapes. Localised customisation: FAW Trucks understands the diverse requirements of African businesses, providing localised customisation engioptions for the JK6 FD/FT variant. This allows the truck to be configured to suit the specific needs of industries prevalent in the region, including logistics, construction, and agriculture. Additionally, the chassis offers versatility in applications — it can be utilised as a truck tractor or tipper, adapting to both haulage and transport duties. Eco-friendly performance: Aligning with FAW Trucks’ commitment to sustainability, the JK6 FD/FT variant incorporates features for reduced environmental impact and improved fuel efficiency. This supports businesses in meeting both operational and eco-conscious goals.

About FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA (Pty) Ltd

FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA (Pty) Ltd, established in 1994, is a leading global player in commercial vehicle manufacturing, committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions. With more than 70 years of experience and one of the only OEMs to have such a diverse and extensive range from small to extra heavy vehicles, FAW Trucks SA continues to be a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.

To explore FAW’s commercial offerings and remain updated on the latest developments, visit www.faw.co.za.