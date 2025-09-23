FAW Trucks brings power, comfort, and commitment to NAMPO Cape 2025

579 words

FAW has more than 30 years in the industry and more than 30 dealers Nationwide.

At this year’s NAMPO Cape 2025, FAW Trucks didn’t just show up, they showed off. With a stand that blended fun and functionality, the brand made it clear why they’ve become a trusted name in South Africa’s agricultural sector.

“The NAMPO umbrella is one of the most recognised platforms for direct customer engagement,” says Minelene Holland, Sales and Marketing Analyst at FAW Trucks Southern Africa. “Being at the show allows FAW to bring directly to the customer in real time our most premium and suitable products.”

And that’s exactly what they did. From the newly launched 550 hp FAW 28.550 to the tried-and-tested 8-tonners like the 15.180 and 8.140, FAW’s lineup was tailored to the needs of farmers who demand reliability, comfort, and long-term value.

Investing in tools that work hard and last

FAW’s presence at NAMPO wasn’t just about showcasing shiny new trucks, it was about reinforcing relationships. Farmers, after all, are practical buyers. They’re not chasing trends; they’re investing in tools that need to work hard and last long.

“Farmers are looking for a truck that is reliable, a truck they can trust and one that gives them good driver ergonomics,” says Vernon Rudman, Regional Manager for FAW and a 14-year veteran of the brand. “And ultimately a vehicle that they know they can trust the supplier, and they can trust the fact that we can support the vehicle that we are selling to the farmers.”

That support is no small promise. FAW boasts a national network of 30 dealers, with additional service outlets in outlying areas like Springbok, Vanrhynsdorp, Beaufort West, and George. Every dealer is expected to carry a minimum parts stock, ensuring that when something goes wrong, help isn’t far away.

“The sale is easy,” Vernon adds. “But when it comes to aftersales, we must prove ourselves. We must be constant and reliable.”

Trucks built for the farm

FAW’s trucks aren’t just built tough, they are built smart. The 8.140, for example, features a Cummins driveline and air-suspended seats, making it a favorite among farmers who often drive their own vehicles.

“We’ve moved away from the more robust trucks to trucks that are more comfortable,” Vernon explains. “Drivers play a big role in the purchasing decision, especially in agriculture.”

Minelene, who’s attended NAMPO Cape for eight years, sees the event as more than just a trade show. “The synergy of the different brands, cultures and heritage stories brings a fun and light vibe to everyday,” she says. “It’s a place where we connect, not just sell.”

A brand that is here to stay

With FAW currently holding the number one position in commercial vehicle sales and a 20% market share, their commitment to the farming community is more than just talk. It’s backed by performance, presence, and a deep understanding of what farmers need.

“The trend of buying a truck and reselling after three years, that trend has ended,” Vernon notes. “Farmers are looking for longevity. And our brand has proven that it delivers.”

FAW has their own branch, FAW Trucks Cape Town situated in Kraaifontein in combination with a number of surrounding independent dealer representatives throughout the Western Cape region. If you are looking for a FAW dealer near you, you can visit their website at www.faw.co.za.