Farming with finesse: Lusanda Moletsane grows diverse crops with a singular vision

In the spirit of Women’s Month, we shine a light on an inspirational businesswoman who has transformed her focus from empowering other companies to succeeding as farmers, to becoming a successful farmer herself. Lusanda Moletsane, through her business, Khumo Ea Tsebo (The Treasure of Knowledge), is revolutionising the way small-scale farmers meet big demands and through her journey fell in love with the agricultural industry herself.

Growing up in Queenstown in the Eastern Cape, Lusanda’s roots in agriculture run deep. She explains: “I ran a consulting firm for a while, working with companies in the manufacturing sector, and around 2008 I was approached to help land reform farms. That is how I got involved in the agricultural industry.”

Lusanda’s transformative journey

“After I did some aggregation on the fourth or fifth farm, I fell in love with agriculture, realising that there is a huge gap in the agricultural industry that we can close. We started refocusing our business, and started working with farmers and different commodities. Over the years we have worked with farmers in different sectors farming with different commodities from poultry, pigs, grain, vegetables and cattle, whereafter I also eventually decided to start farming,” Lusanda explains.

Today Lusanda has a successful farming operation where she plants maize, soya beans, small white beans, wheat, and she also recently started planting vegetables. “I’ve started with spinach, and I plan to also plant cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower,” she explains.

Lusanda mentions that they provide her with the necessary support in ways like soil sampling, soil tests and analysis, and making recommendations in terms of the type of fertiliser needed for her crops and what kind of changes should be made.

“We started the actual crop farming about four years ago, where we planted with beans to supply to Tiger Brands. That year we planted about 350 ha of beans in Nigel and here in Bronkhorstspruit. The following year we grew astronomically, and we were aggregating across the country, from the Free State to Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, some parts of the Eastern Cape, and that year we planted over 2 000 ha of grains.”

Aggregators like Lusanda enable small-scale farmers to secure a market for their produce by sourcing crops such as beans, to meet the demands of large corporates like Tiger Brands.

Championing small-scale and upcoming farmers

“My motivation with what I am doing is helping farmers that have been given land by government to ensure that those lands are productive. That is what still drives me and that is why I run an aggregation programme, to enable those upcoming and emerging farmers to be productive and for them to also be able to take care of themselves and their families,” she explains.

Challenges

Lusanda explains that there are several challenges in the agricultural industry: “The biggest challenge of them all is the weather and being dependent on rain. As young, upcoming farmers like us, there is also the challenge of the availability of mechanisation and acquiring your own equipment to cultivate your fields. We must hire equipment from farmers who are already established, meaning that they will start with their own field first, getting to your fields late, which affects your productivity. Another major challenge is when funders take time to approve your funding. So, it gets available late, you plant your crops late and you have tonnage issues. For me, these are the three major challenges.”

The importance of partnerships

Gerhard van Schalkwyk is Lusanda’s Kynoch Fertilizer agent in the area. Since day one they have had a good relationship. She says: “These kind of partnerships are very important, because first, it is impossible to know everything and secondly, we are still fairly new in the industry, and what you learn at school is quite different to how it actually is, practically in the field. To me it is important to have people with the knowledge and experience to journey with you. It also shortens your learning curve. It helps you to avoid making mistakes that you would have made if you did not have the support. They provide all the kinds of support you can think of. Even beyond. And they are actually very critical in the success of our business.”

Suppliers ensuring sustainable farming practises

Lusanda states: “Find partners and form relationships with people who can support you through the process. Try to get the necessary support from your suppliers. From choosing the right seed for your area to your fertiliser application, chemicals and all the important aspects of crop production. It is good to establish good relationships with your suppliers.”

The essence of a farming community



Lusanda says despite the importance of collaborative partnerships with suppliers, it is also of utmost importance to be involved in your farming community. She says: “You may get all the necessary support from the community and neighbouring farmers, without even paying for a mentor. It is also good to acquaint yourself with farmers in your area. Over the years I have found that farmers are quite kind people.

“I mean in this area here, when you are just driving on the gravel road, people will greet you when passing by, which is something that really is not happening elsewhere anymore. It is good to create a community around you.

Advice to young upcoming farmers

Lusanda’s advice to young upcoming farmers and female farmers is: “You should really want to pursue a career in the farming and agricultural industry, because it is really challenging. It is not a bed of roses. You can lose for three consecutive years, but in one year you can make up for all those losses. It is not an easy industry; passion is important but so is consistency as well. You have to be sure it is what you want to do!”

The next ten years

Lusanda is determined to make a meaningful contribution to businesses, farmers, and the country. She says: “In the next five to ten years, I wish to expand my farming operation to 5 000 or 10 000 hectares. I am committed to process something and continue to help feed the nation.”

As we celebrate Women’s Month, Lusanda Moletsane’s journey is a powerful testament to the strength, resilience, and innovation of women in agriculture. Her story is an inspiration to all, reminding us of the transformative power of dedication and vision in driving change and fostering growth in our communities.

“I am a woman, and I am comfortable being a woman. I wouldn’t want to be anything or anyone else, being what and who God created me to be,” Lusanda concludes.

