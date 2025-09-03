Farmers access mechanisation through SAFF with support from SARO

368 words

Mr. John Pensulu proudly sits on his new TAFE 45Di Tractor, acquired through the SAFF programme with support from SARO, marking his shift from ox-drawn farming to mechanisation.

Access to agricultural mechanization in Zambia is being transformed through the Sustainable Agriculture Financing Facility (SAFF) a government-backed programme implemented in partnership with commercial banks and key suppliers such as SARO Agro Industrial Limited.

This initiative has made it possible for farmers to acquire modern machinery and equipment such as tractors and solar irrigation systems, with flexible financing options that were previously out of reach.

At SARO, the commitment goes beyond simply supplying equipment. Farmers who benefit from the programme are provided with the necessary training to ensure they can operate, maintain, and fully utilize the machinery. In addition, SARO ensures the availability of spare parts and technical backup, giving farmers peace of mind that their investment is supported for the long term.

One success story is that of Mr. John Pensulu, a farmer from Chongwe, who recently acquired a brand new TAFE Tractor 45Di (47 horsepower) under the SAFF programme. Overjoyed at the life-changing milestone, Mr. Pensulu declared “ngombe zi pumule” meaning “my cattle can now rest” as he received the keys to his tractor, marking his transition from ox-drawn implements to full mechanisation.

Building on this achievement, Mr. Pensulu later returned to SARO and acquired a Three Tyne Ripper, a vital implement for conservation farming. Impressively, he managed this by adding a small top-up from his personal funds to the balance remaining on his SAFF voucher after redeeming the tractor.

Mr. Pensulu has encouraged his fellow farmers to seize the opportunity that SAFF provides, emphasising the positive impact mechanisation can bring to productivity and livelihoods. He is not alone many other farmers across Zambia have already benefited from the programme, successfully acquiring tractors, farm trailers, and a variety of implements supplied by SARO.

Through SAFF, farming in Zambia is steadily evolving from traditional methods to modern, efficient, and climate-smart solutions. And with SARO as a trusted partner, farmers can be confident not only in accessing cutting-edge equipment but also in receiving training, support, and reliable after-sales service.

For more details on the Sustainable Agriculture Financing Facility (SAFF), visit: www.sarozambia.com/saff