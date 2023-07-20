Farm smartly with Gallagher – Part one: Weighing scale for livestock

Gallagher Animal Management is a division of Gallagher Group Limited that specialises in electric fencing and animal management systems. The company offers a range of products and services designed to help farmers manage their livestock more effectively and efficiently.

In today’s life of farming, farmers want to farm more smartly to save them money and time, and to use the technology available to them to make their lives easier. Gallagher is dedicated to providing products that help a farmer to farm smartly and efficiently.

In this series of Gallagher, the following products will be discussed:

Scale and load bars

The Gallagher app

Water monitoring system

Portable fence system

Scale

Gallagher makes it easier to weigh your animals. Gallagher’s W-1 scale is their entry-level, EID (electronic identification) compatible scale with Wi-Fi connectivity to sync animal data to your animal performance web and mobile app (more on this app in a future article).

Record weights against an animal EID or visual tag number to monitor weight gain and maximise your livestock performance. Weighing with animal ID numbers allows you to make informed decisions based on individual animal performance over a lifetime. Weights are automatically matched to the animals ID number so you can record animal data and monitor growth over multiple sessions.

Compatible with:

Bluetooth EID tag readers

Wireless load bars

Animal performance web and mobile app – sync with Wi-Fi to keep your data up to date

The benefits of the scale:

Record individual animal weight and weight gains

Connects to wireless EID readers

Large, easy-to-read colour screen

Digital notes and alerts for later review

View animal performance

Tough, farm-ready design

Long-lasting rechargeable lithium battery operates for up to 15 hours

Simple to use interface, user friendly

Record more than just the weight

All-in-one scale and EID reader (antenna panel sold separately)

Integrated EID reader for hands-free EID reading

Record up to 9 life data and traits per session (TWR-5 only)

Bright, high clarity, daylight readable colour touch screen

Simple to use interface

Draft by weight, weight gain, EID list and recorded data or traits (Data and traits draft on TWR-5 only)

Record and administer treatments on the spot (TWR-5 only)

On-screen product manual

Set animal notes and alerts

Built in graphs and data analysis at your fingertips

1 year warranty

Wireless load bars

Eliminate the most common failure point of traditional load bars – the cables.

Connect directly to a Gallagher TW or TWR scale or turn your phone into a scale with the animal performance mobile app. Bluetooth connectivity sends weights straight to a Gallagher TW or TWR scale.

Gallagher Animal Management SA’s headquarters are in Johannesburg, South Africa, and has a network of distributors and partners in over 100 countries worldwide. For more information, contact them at 011-974-4740 or send an e-mail to sales.za@gallagher.com, or visit their website at www.gallaghersa.co.za.