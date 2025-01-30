Exclusive tender opportunity: Prime winterton cropping farm with centre pivot irrigation

412 words

Seize the rare opportunity to acquire a prime agricultural asset in one of KwaZulu-Natal’s most sought-after farming regions. Nestled in the picturesque foothills of the Drakensberg Mountains, just 7km north-west of Winterton in the uThukela District, this versatile farm offers a combination of rich arable land, reliable water resources, and ideal infrastructure for a range of farming activities.

A True gem for agricultural investment

Portion 23 of the Wilder Perde Vlei Farm is a 275-hectare property that promises immense potential for commercial farming ventures. With its established centre pivot irrigation system and access to water, this farm is perfectly suited for cropping activities, particularly those requiring consistent water supply for optimal yields.

Farm features and infrastructure

Pivot land (including water): 134 ha

Drylands: 26 ha

Pastures: 4 ha

Natural grazing & wastelands: 112 ha

This unique offering is ideal for cropping operations, with significant land designated for pivot irrigation and a small grazing component, providing a flexible farming model. The land’s usage diversity also allows for mixed farming ventures, from crop production to livestock grazing.

The location: A strategic farming hub

The farm is located in an established commercial farming area in the OKhahlamba Municipal area, a region known for its fertile soils and ideal farming conditions. The proximity to the R74 and R600 makes this location easily accessible, while its close ties to Winterton – a growing tourism destination on the banks of the Tugela River – further elevates the property’s value.

Winterton’s location at the entrance to the Champagne Valley and Cathedral Peak areas adds an undeniable charm to the property. Not only does this area boast spectacular views of the Drakensberg mountains, but it also provides potential for agro-tourism development, should the buyer wish to diversify the farm’s income streams.

Tender details

Interested buyers are invited to submit their tenders for this prime farm. Please ensure all tenders are submitted in a sealed envelope to the following address:

Peter Maskell Auctions

Unit 1, Wembley Terrace, Wembley, Pietermaritzburg

Marked: “Lush Valley Estates (Pty) Ltd (under Business Rescue) – Tender Document”

Tender Closing Date: 27th February 2025 at 12h00

This is an incredible opportunity for farmers, investors, or those seeking to diversify their agricultural portfolio in one of South Africa’s most scenic and fertile regions. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a top-tier farming asset that combines prime land, irrigation infrastructure, and the beauty of the Drakensberg.

For further information and to arrange viewing, contact Peter Maskell Auctions today.

Email: danielle@maskell.co.za

Tel: 033 397 1190 / 082 801 6827 (Danielle)