Every need met and every industry covered … that is how Bell Equipment does it

A business focused on helping the farmer sell at the best possible price … A company with the largest support coverage in the country … Every need in every industry met … Can it be? Well, now it is! Introducing, Bell Forestry & Agriculture.

Charles Inggs is the Dealer Development Manager for Bell Forestry & Agriculture. He has been working there for 13 years now. After so many years in the industry, he shares the secret as to why Bell Equipment is simply the best option.

Bell Forestry & Agriculture has set up an independent dealer network to distribute Bell products as well as JCB products, from under one roof. “We did this to get into areas that we were not in before. It allows us to increase our offer to customers and farmers specifically.”

This gives a bit more industry focus to the customers and allows the brand to grow.

“We are focusing on the forestry and agricultural sectors, so we have brought in specific products to service that industry.”

They aim to cater to every need, in every industry.

At NAMPO 2024, this company showcased their shiny, yellow equipment that can be spotted a mile away. On the JCB side they showed off their telehandlers. “They are specifically specified to cater for the agricultural industry. The reason we are focusing on these is to develop our farmers in South Africa. We are trying to get to the farmers to assist them in the mechanisation and the material handling portion of their business,” Charles explains.

Furthermore, they aim to make farms more efficient through their products.

On the Bell side, they displayed their forestry products like tractors, as well as equipment specifically for the sugar industry. “We have products focused on specific industries themselves. The products, we believe, offer the best cost per tonne in material handling.”

Part of why Bell Forestry & Agriculture wants to introduce these products to the farmer is to give to any farmer, in his business, the opportunity and access to offer his own products at the best possible price.

“We have created a dealer network to increase our coverage in South Africa. This gives customers the reassurance that if they move into our product range, the sales and support coverage is the best in South Africa,” Charles concludes.

Contact information

To find one of the 24 dealers or one of the 50 outlets in the country, visit www.bellequiment.com to find listed every dealer, as well as their position.