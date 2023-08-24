ESSE Clearing: For all your import and export needs in Zambia

“ESSE Clearing was started on Zambia’s Southern borders in 2003 covering imports and exports from Zimbabwe, Botswana and Namibia. Over the years the company has expanded throughout Zambia and now operates from all major ports in and out of Zambia. In addition to major airfreight terminals, this covers the additional routes from Malawi, Tanzania and Democratic Republic of the Congo,” said Melanie Hopes, Managing Director of ESSE Clearing.

Their mission is to provide their clients with an effortless experience for all their import and export needs without compromising on quality, efficiency and integrity. “Through our highly skilled staff we provide a cost-effective customs clearance service,” says Melanie.

“Our vision is to remain a leader in the Zambian customs clearing community, and to continue to grow within Zambia and beyond while maintaining our commitment to customs modernisation,” Melanie adds.

ESSE Clearing offers the following services and support for clients:

Imports

Exports

Temporary imports and exports

Advance tariff rulings

HS [Wat is dit?] classification databases

Assistance with customs post-clearance audit queries

Application for permits and regulated items

Local cargo delivery

Management of CACP (Customs Accredited Clients Programme) clients

Resolution of customs and enforcement queries

Bonded warehouses and customs area applications

Tariff specification codes application

Customs appeals

Rebate configuration

General customs clearing advice

ESSE Clearing’s main target markets are:

Retailers and wholesalers

The agriculture industry

The tourism industry

Civil engineering and construction companies

Manufacturing industry

Mining companies

Government and NGO’s

Transporters and forwarders

Clients should choose ESSE Clearing because of the following reasons:

Bespoke ESSE clearing tracking platform

Fully paperless and environmentally conscious

Customs clearing updates through monthly newsletters

Only ask ESSE tutorials

We shall represent you with the highest ethical standards

Low risk profile with customs

Management hands-on approach

Presence at all major Zambian ports

Industry expertise and a two decade proven track record

“Once contact is made, we shall take the client step by step through process from pre-alert until receipt of final import/export documentation. With an exceptional tracking system, each entry is fully monitored throughout the process,” Melanie says.

Contact ESSE Clearing on +260-97-1231049 or send an e-mail to enquiries@esseclearing.com, info@esseclearing.com for more information. Their head office it at Livingstone in Zambia.