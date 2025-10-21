ESAB celebrates 121 years in the welding and cutting industry

449 words

In the world of metal fabrication and manufacturing, welding and cutting form the backbone of countless industries, from construction and automotive to aerospace and energy. These processes are all about precision, strength, and innovation.

ESAB’s innovations, products and ways of working are as cutting-edge today as they were in 1904.

When Oscar Kjellberg, a Swedish engineer , developed the world’s first coated welding electrode in 1904, he launched ESAB, a company whose innovation and uncompromising standards have helped create the history of welding itself.

The company’s innovative and world-renowned equipment and fabrication technology solutions are developed with input from ESAB’s customers and built with the expertise and heritage of a global manufacturing leader.

ESAB offers a wide range of welding and cutting products:

Filler metals

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

Specialty gas

Digital solutions

Gouging and exothermic

Arc accessories

Manual plasma

Welding automation

Cutting automation

Arc equipment

Gas control equipment

ESAB’s Cutmaster 70+ is the perfect combination of power and portability for hand-held plasma cutting machines. ESAB has added a user-friendly 10,9 cm TFT LCD screen and upgraded features that give you even more control and flexibility to master any cut up to 30 mm. Together with the SL60 1Torch, it all adds up to the total plasma cutting package.

ESAB’s Sentinel A60 welding helmet is taking your welding to the next level with a huge panoramic view. Now you’ll have an even wider view of the weld pool without any distortion. The reengineered auto-darkening filter (ADF) features new OpTCS™ broad-spectrum light control technology from ESAB. This delivers an enhanced True Colour view with reduced eye fatigue for the most demanding days on the job. New 0,5 increment shade adjustments give you more precise control of your view. The signature shell design of Sentinel, fully-adjustable Halo™ headgear, and external grind mode button complete the most comfortable, highest performance helmet ESAB has ever produced.

Sentinel A60 offers you the best experience:

Since this welding helmet was built with better vision in mind, you’re going to love what you see.

A 40% larger viewing area (11,9 cm x 7,1 cm) for an expansive look at your workspace.

Reengineered ADF delivers a perfect 1/1/1/1 EN optical clarity at every angle.

An ultra-clear, true-colour lens that reduces eye fatigue and helps identify changes and impurities in the arc.

A 3/5 to 13 shade range adjustable in half-value digital increments to fine-tune your view.

Four hyper-acting arc-detection sensors for automatic light recognition in any work environment.

Approach the extraordinary together with ESAB’s welding equipment.

For more information, visit www.esabsa.co.za. Contact Willie, Rebecca and Jannie Bronkhorst (Technical Director), and Kevin Xaba (Product Manager: Filler Materials) at salesjhb@esabsa.co.za or call the team on (+27)10-745-9749.