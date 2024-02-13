The EC Dohne Merino club auction is 23 February 2024, 12:00 at the Cathcart bowling club.

35 rams and 200 ewes will be available at the auction.

More information on the sellers:

The Rob Dorino Dohne merino stud is established in 1959 making it one of the oldest studs in SA. Established by the late Mike Robb and later taken over by his son AJ. On AJ’s passing in 2019, the stud as sold to the Edwards family, now being managed by Michael and Gray Edwards. The stud is run in the cold Birds River area near the Penhoek Pass. The rams over the years have been sold to all corners of SA but predominately the Eastern Cape.

Every effort is made to purchase what we feel are the best genetics available via AI and live rams. These coming from the White Wools, FEM, Tweedale and Crux studs.

From time to time additional stud ewes have been acquired and currently many ewes are being introduced by means of the upgrading system allowed by the Society.

“We foresee a bright future for the Dohne Merono in SA and are proud to be associated with the breed,” says Gray Edwards.

Sellers contact details:

Boet Steenkamp (Olea)

082 780 0674

Morné de Bruin (Hampton)

082 334 8962

Mninawa Qotoyi (Mountain View)

083 583 4178

Gray Edwards (Rob Dorino)

082 447 7367

Michael Edwards (Rob Dorino)

076 679 4241