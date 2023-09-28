Dunedin Angus and Kevlyn Hereford held a successful production auction

The highest priced Angus bull, Lot 9 (KCM 210118), was sold for R160 000.00 to Muddy Man farming Barkly East, Eastern Cape.

On 19 September 2023, the Miles family could not have been happier with the outcome of the auction. Months of hard work and preparation had paid off, as their prized Angus and Hereford bulls were met with enthusiastic bids from a crowd of eager buyers.

With 71 registered buyers, the 25th annual Dunedin Angus and Kevlyn Hereford auction attracted a sizable crowd. On the day of the sale, all of the bulls on offer were sold.

The average prices of the day

Angus bulls

The second highest pirced Angus bull, Lot 2 (KCM 210009) was sold for R150 000.00 to Mr Paul Meade from Donny Brook, KwaZulu-Natal.

41 Angus bulls were sold for an average of R79 314.15.

The average selling price for black Angus bulls were R88 000.00.

Hereford bulls

The highest priced Hereford bull, Lot 6 (KC 210001), was sold for R130 000.00 to C.S. Puttergill & Sons from Thornhill.

8 Hereford bulls were sold for an average price of R66 625.00.

Congratulations to the sellers and buyers on a successful auction.

