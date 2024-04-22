Dump Truckers: Waste management services

Dump Truckers is the latest subsidiary of the Wolff Group formerly known as John Wolff and Associates (Pty) LTD.

They were established in 2007. They offer dump truck services in Gauteng, South Africa. They also offer services such as waste management, with the purpose of offering an alternative to existing providers of this type of service. Their services are offered to industries and the private and public sectors alike, with 24 hours a day, 7 days a week service.

Dump Truck has a septic tank service

Septic systems are underground wastewater treatment structures, commonly used in areas without centralised sewer systems. They use a combination of nature and proven technology to treat wastewater from household plumbing produced by bathrooms, kitchen drains, and laundry.

Like other mechanical systems in your home, they will last for years if properly maintained. Unlike those other systems, if they’re not regularly maintained, they can have a detrimental effect not just on the homeowner, but also neighbours and the environment in general. The septic tank should be inspected and pumped out by a licensed septic tank contractor approximately every three to five years.

Contact Dump Truckers at 011-762-1888, office@dumptruckers.co.za or visit their website at www.dumptruckers.co.za or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556035725444&sk=about