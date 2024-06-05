Dump Truckers Gauteng treats every call like an emergency

Dump Trucker Gauteng is here to make your life a little easier, they specialise in the removal of sewerage, grey water, grease, fat, and animal blood from abattoirs.

With decades of experience, Dump Truckers Gauteng ensures that waste is removed and disposed of safely. Their experienced staff is also on hand to assist you with any queries you may have regarding these types of waste removal.

They are especially experienced in rural and urban areas and boasts with a client base of more than 400 customers. They cover abattoirs, chicken farms, municipalities, and more.

Dump Truckers Gauteng has a fleet of 12 Mercedes-Benz trucks, each of these are either fitted with a 12 000 or 16 000 litre tank. They also have a ‘baby tank’ which can hold 7 000 litres to fit into small spaces, perfect for those hard-to-reach properties.

Their trucks are equipped with a standard Broom Pump or specialised Pagiani Pump that is used for jobs that need a little more suction power. These are jobs where the truck cannot get as close to the tank, or the tank is a little bit deeper.

To ensure that their trucks are always ready to go, Dump Truckers Gauteng ensures their trucks are maintained regularly by their in-house mechanical workshop and refurbish centre.

They can assist you anywhere in Gauteng and have a one-hour turnaround time. They have trucks on standby and treat every call as an emergency.

You can get hold of them by visiting their website www.dumptruckers.co.za for more information.