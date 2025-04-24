Drone innovation transforms South African agriculture

520 words

In the rapidly evolving landscape of modern agriculture, Precision AG has emerged as a pivotal player, revolutionising farming practices across South Africa.

Established in May 2024 under the leadership of Angelo de Andrade, the company specialises in drone solutions tailored for precision agriculture. By integrating advanced drone technology with comprehensive support services, Precision AG empowers farmers to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

Precision AG offers a range of DJI enterprise and agricultural drones, including models equipped with RGB, multispectral, and thermal imaging capabilities. These drones are designed to meet various agricultural requirements, from crop monitoring to security and game counting.

Key features include Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) positioning for survey-grade accuracy, thermal imagery for detecting hotspots in solar panels or electrical infrastructure, and multispectral cameras to assess crop health.

Understanding that technology alone is not sufficient, Precision AG provides a suite of services to ensure customers maximise the benefits of drone integration. These services encompass compliance assistance with South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) regulations, support for establishing commercial drone operations, product training, and after-sales service. By offering this comprehensive support, the company ensures that farmers can effectively incorporate drone technology into their operations.

While Precision AG’s primary focus is on the agricultural sector, its services extend to mine surveying, construction, and security industries. The company’s clientele includes drone operators and farmers seeking to adopt precision agriculture methods. By partnering with specialist software service providers, Precision AG delivers turnkey solutions that integrate hardware and software, offering customers a seamless experience.

Drones offer several benefits over conventional farming techniques. Unlike tractor-drawn spray rigs, drones minimise crop damage during spraying. They are also more cost-effective than tractors, and can operate in conditions where traditional equipment cannot, such as after heavy rainfall. This flexibility allows for timely interventions, reducing crop losses and improving yields.

By adopting drone technology, South African farmers can implement precision agriculture methods that optimise input usage and enhance crop yields. Drones facilitate accurate data collection, enabling farmers to make informed decisions regarding irrigation, fertilisation, and pest control. This data-driven approach leads to more efficient resource utilisation and sustainable farming practices.

Precision AG remains dedicated to staying at the forefront of drone technology. The company continuously updates its inventory with the latest DJI models and ensures its sales personnel receive ongoing training.

Short-term goals include expanding its digital footprint, while long-term objectives focus on establishing itself as a reliable national drone supplier. Although there are no immediate plans for new products, Precision AG aims to integrate sustainability into its operations by partnering with software companies and offering solutions that reduce environmental impact.

Collaboration is central to Precision AG’s strategy. The company works with software providers and drone operators, including Pro Agri drone processing services, to deliver unique, cost-effective turnkey solutions. These partnerships enhance the company’s ability to meet diverse customer needs and adapt to the evolving agricultural landscape.

