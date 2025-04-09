Diamond Implements has the perfect feed mixer for your farm

Diamond Implements celebrated five decades of existence last year. They started in 1974 with quality and innovative feed mixers for the farming industry like the beef, dairy and wildlife operations.

Through the years, they adapted to the latest needs in the market. Diamond Implements provides products of the highest quality, and if there is a problem with your feed mixer, they will sort it out.

Their employees, who have played a crucial role in their journey, remain central to their operations and their commitment to excellence.

Their service delivery do not stop when the machine is delivered. Diamond Implements offer a seven-day-a-week backup and replacement parts service, complemented by an in-house scale technician. You will not get any better than that.

Diamond Implements feed mixers (stationary and mobile)

Self-loader

Single auger

Twin auger

Ten reasons for buying a Diamond Implements feed mixer:

Proven South African build. They are a proudly South African Company since 1974. Continuously tested and upgraded to enhance performance, reliability and reduce running costs. Quick spare parts availability. The factory is fully stocked with essential parts, including gearboxes, augers, blades and various scale components. Courier delivery available within 24/48 hours depending on area and location. Diamond Implements are constantly reviewing their existing range to suit their customer base in the farming and commercial manufacturing sector with expertise they have gathered over the last fifty years. Durable auger options. Customers have the option to upgrade augers with 3 mm stainless steel skin, extending lifespan to 8 to12 years with proper maintenance. Once worn, these skins can be replaced, offering a cost-effective solution compared to augers treated with heat or hardened coatings, which are costly and time-consuming to refurbish. Superior cutting efficiency. Diamond mixers feature the highest number of knives on the vertical augers, enhancing cutting and chopping efficiency while reducing processing time. Enhanced mixing action. Diamond augers have a unique pick up action that moves material upwards and drops it down, ensuring superior mixing. This action also helps keep sidewalls clean, especially when using liquid molasses or other sticky materials. Market leadership. Diamond holds approximately 68% of the South African feed mixer market. The resale value of used Diamond mixers remains high. Exceptional customer support. Dedicated service staff are available to assist customers and provide training for optimal mixer usage. Custom-built mixers. Mixers can be tailored to customer specifications, including discharge options (right, left, front or back), tandem axles, walking beam and various tire sizes. Diamond mixers offer the unique ability to be easily converted from mobile to stationary and back again. Worried about complicated installations? Diamond mixers are built for easy, no-fuss setup. Just simple, efficient and cost-effective installation so you can get to work faster. Get your mixer up and running effortlessly.

For more information on Diamond feed mixers, contact Rouan Krüger at rkruger@diamondimplements.co.za, 013-665-1032 or 083-225-7093.