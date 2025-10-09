Data-driven Canola yields and weed-free fields with Advanta Seeds

926 words

Farmers had the chance to see Advanta’s Canola trials for themselves.

The future of South African farming is growing brighter thanks to innovative agricultural research and cutting-edge seed technology. Leading the charge is Advanta Seeds, whose recent Canola Day event in the Western Cape gave local farmers a glimpse into what smarter, data-driven farming looks like.

With promises of higher yields, better weed control, and region-specific seed varieties, Advanta isn’t just selling seed, they’re selling solutions.

Advanta’s Canola Day

Held in Bredasdorp area, in the Western Cape, Advanta’s Canola Day brought together farmers for a day of learning, networking, and first-hand field inspections.

The event featured guest speaker Justin Kudnig, Advanta’s National Canola Technical Manager in Australia, who plays a key global role in variety evaluation and trade development.

Justin’s insights highlighted how quickly South African farmers are adopting new technologies.

“It is positive to see growers in South Africa are adopting technologies as quick as they are, while also looking at new varieties and technologies. It is a pleasure to come and talk to them about agronomy, varieties and what is the best thing for the South African industry and its evolvement over time.”

Field trials at Grootzanddrift

Attendees visited Grootzanddrift, a mixed farming operation near Napier, where Advanta has planted extensive canola trials, including TT (Triazine Tolerant), Clearfield, and Conventional varieties.

Farmer Hercules du Plessis, who manages Grootzanddrift, was introduced to Advanta two years ago. Since then, it’s been a ‘match made in heaven’.

“Having worked in crop trials before, I was immediately on board,” says Hercules. “Our farm is well-located and offers a good representation of the broader region, so the trial results here are valuable to other farmers nearby.”

Their rotational cropping system includes canola, wheat, barley, and alfalfa for grazing, rotating canola back into the system every six years to maximise soil health and break pest and weed cycles.

Advanta: More than just seeds

Gert Els, Portfolio Manager for Canola and Forages at Advanta Seeds South Africa, says the company’s mission is not just to sell seed, but to provide farmers with valuable data and knowledge.

“We gather information from farmers, understand their challenges, and feed that into our global research,” Gert explains. “By testing varieties under local conditions, we can offer solutions specific to South Africa’s unique climate and soil.”

One major advantage of canola is its adaptability, especially in low-rainfall areas like Grootzanddrift. “Planting different canola types suited to your region and management practices is crucial,” Gert says.

Tackling weed resistance with TT & CT varieties

Advanta has found that an increasing number of local farmers are reporting IMI (imidazolinone) resistance to wheat and barley, making it harder to control weeds.

The solution? Rotate with canola, specifically TT (Triazine Tolerant) or CT (Clearfield + Triazine) varieties. These allow for more flexible herbicide use and can help cleanse the soil before planting other crops.

“By including canola in your rotation, you not only break disease cycles but also combat tough weeds,” says Gert. “And with improved yields today compared to 20 years ago, it’s a smart business move too.”

Advanta, a global pioneer in hybrid canola and continues to lead the charge with their TT and CT innovations, offering farmers more herbicide options and better weed management.

The science behind the seed

Behind every high-performing crop is rigorous research. That’s where Apero Ag’s Abrie Carstens comes in. His team is responsible for the research and development in the Southern African field trials.

“We’ve worked with Advanta for four years, testing conventional, TT, CT, and Clearfield varieties across different regions,” Abrie explains.

At Grootzanddrift, trials are done under strict statistical controls, each variety is planted at the same density and repeated four times. Despite receiving just 160mm of rain between April 2025 and now, the crops have performed well.

“We expect slightly lower yields due to the rainfall we received,” says Abrie, “but the plants have adapted and compensated. That resilience is exactly what we’re testing for.”

He believes in research as the key to food security: “Years ago, wheat yields averaged five tons per hectare. Now, with research and irrigation, we’re pushing 13 to 14 tons. That progress is only possible with continuous trial work.”

Two countries, one data set

A powerful aspect of Advanta’s program is the integration of South African and Australian data. According to Justin Kudnig, these cross-continental trials are giving researchers strong correlations, enabling better selection of adaptable varieties.

“What works in Australia is increasingly working here,” Justin says. That means South African farmers can benefit from decades of Australian breeding knowledge, accelerating their productivity.

In Australia, the adoption of genetically modified (GM) canola, particularly for glyphosate tolerance, has grown from under 10% to nearly 50% in the last 15 years. This is especially useful in areas with severe weed pressure.

“Where glyphosate is critical for early weed control, GM varieties shine,” says Justin. “But even in non-GM areas, our conventional types continue to perform exceptionally well.”

More canola, more profits

“As more South African growers realise the full benefits of canola, from soil health to weed suppression to higher profits per hectare, we expect continued growth,” says Justin. “And with more varieties tailored specifically for local conditions, the upside is huge.”

If you are interested in learning more about Advanta’s canola varieties, technologies, or how to get in touch with their team visit their website at www.advantaseeds.com.