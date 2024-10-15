Create a comfortable environment for your birds with Newquip’s poultry cages

Birds need the right environment to produce the maximum amount of eggs every day. To get this right, Newquip has the best poultry cages that focus on your bird’s well-being.

All their models are designed using smooth and circular shapes, creating comfortable surfaces, which are pleasant for the birds.

Their groundbreaking assembly system quickly makes the facility operational, thanks to its intuitive and simple design.

Features of their poultry cages:

Unique design

Quick installation that their team of experts help with

Excellent production results

Comfortable and easy to use

Quality and durability

Adaptable to European Animal Welfare Regulations

Newquip offers a comprehensive poultry range and has established a commercial laying farm in the Eastern Cape with 32 000 birds. This fully automated farm features systems for drinking, feeding, egg collection, ventilation, manure removal, and egg counting. These automated processes reduce the workload on staff, allowing them to focus on the health and production of the birds – just as every farmer aims to do.

More about Newquip

Newquip specialises in equipment for intensive farming, namely pig, poultry, dairy and sheep. They have 60 international suppliers and each supplier has reputable quality equipment, up to date research and development, after-sales service and back up, as well as a logistic and network distribution worldwide.

Newquip focuses on after-sales service and parts for all machines. They have a technical support team to help you with installation.

Newquip is not only in South Africa but has completed projects in Africa like Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Angola, Swaziland, Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Cameroon, Nigeria, Kenya and Lesotho.

Make bird farming easy and visit Newquip’s website at www.newquip.co.za.