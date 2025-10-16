Categories: Articles, Crop productionPublished On: 16th October 2025

Corteva Crop protection: Putting fruit farmers first

Corteva Crop Protection offers a innovative and select range of high-quality crop protection products to help you produce healthy, high-yielding and profitable stone & pome fruits – designed to address problematic weeds, grasses, insects and diseases. 

This product portfolio offering, containing some of our award-winning actives, includes:

  • Herbicides: Kerb Flo 400 SC (Reg. No. L4065) and Gallant Super ( No L4962)
  • Insecticides: Closer 240 SC Isoclast Active (Reg. No. L9694), Delegate 250 WG Jemvelva Active – (Reg.No. L8392), GF-120 NF Qalcova Active (Reg. No. L7331) and Tracer 480 SC Qalcova Active (Reg. No. L6557)
  • Fungicides: Indar 50 EW No. L5453)

To find out more about our Corteva Crop Protection innovations, key benefits and important label information please visit their website – https://www.corteva.co.za or download the Corteva FarmFundi App via the App Store or Google Playstore.

