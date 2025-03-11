Corteva Crop Protection: Product versatility and insect control first with GF-120™NF

821 words

At Corteva Crop Protection South Africa, farmers are at the heart of everything we do. We understand that farming is not just a profession but a way of life, a legacy, and the backbone of our nation’s food security. As a trusted partner, we are committed to empowering farmers by delivering innovative solutions, expert support, and tools tailored to tackle the unique challenges they face daily.

The South African agricultural sector is as diverse as its people, spanning vast geographies, crops, and farming practices. At Corteva, we recognise that no two farms are alike. We begin by listening to farmers – understanding their challenges, priorities, and aspirations. Whether it is managing pests, combating weeds, or adapting to unpredictable weather patterns, we strive to provide solutions that are practical, effective, and sustainable. Our team of technical sales representatives work hand in hand with crop advisors and agents to assess specific problems and recommend tailored interventions. This direct engagement ensures that our solutions are not only scientifically robust, but also relevant to the realities on the ground and crops that are specific to certain areas.

When it comes to protecting these valuable crops from problematic pests that severely affect crop health and yield, we put our farmers’ needs first by understanding problems, followed by providing the right solutions and products.

Fruit flies – a persistent challenge

Fruit flies not only target and destroy citrus crops – they also damage grape, stone and pome fruit crops too. GF-120™ offers a versatile solution to addressing these invasive insects on multiple crops.

GF-120™ NF (Reg No. L7331) – a versatile solution

GF-120™ NF (Reg No. L7331) with Qalcova® active is a versatile and ready to use organic bait concentrate for targeted control of a variety of fruit flies.

The list includes:

• Mediterranean fruit fly (Ceratitis capitata)

• Natal fruit fly (Ceratitis rosa)

• Marula fruit fly (Ceratitis cosyra)

• Asian fruit fly (Bactrocera dorsalis) infesting various fruit and vegetable crops

Qalcova® Active (spinetoram) is made from naturally occurring soil bacteria. The molecule is made from fermenting the soil bacterium (Saccharopolyspora spinosa). In 1988, this process produced Qalcova® Active (spinosad) the first

commercial spinosyn. This active works to prevent damage from insects, including species that are difficult for farmers to control. It also makes GF-120™ convenient for farmers who produce a wide variety of fruits and vegetables while its characteristics make it friendly to the environment.

Getting the best from GF-120™ NF

As fruit flies tend to seek shelter in protected parts of plants (on the underside of leaves and on inside leaves of the canopy), an effort must be made to apply the bait to these areas. This way the bait droplets are also protected against direct sunlight and rain which can influence their effectiveness. Where bait is applied to rows both sides of the interrow at the same time (as for slanting trellises) the following 2 to 3 interrows can be skipped. Do not skip more than 2 interrows for overhead trellises where only one side of the interrow is treated. The untreated zone between application swaths should never exceed 10 m.

Bait applications against fruit flies should be carried out throughout the year with shorter intervals during the summer months or when monitoring traps indicate an increasing population or when fruit begin to ripen. Use longer

intervals only if fruit fly counts remain very low for an extended period (less than 2 flies per trap over 3 to 4 weeks). In summer months, repeat application every 7 to 14 days.

During the winter months, when populations are normally at their lowest, the intervals can be increased to 21 to 28 days. To prevent build-up of fruit fly numbers outside unharvested orchards, all orchards or vineyards, including post-harvest orchards, should be kept under a fruit fly control programme until the last fruit/vegetables or grapes have been harvested. Sanitation is also critical to good fruit fly control. Clean picking and removal of fallen or unharvested overripe fruit or vegetables is of utmost importance. Mixed bait must be used within 12 hours.

Key attributes and advantages

• GF-120™ NF is specifically formulated to have a high viscosity. This high viscosity extends the lifetime of the bait droplets after application and thereby ensures longer activity against fruit flies.

• Applying GF-120™ NF bait at lower volumes and more concentrated droplets is more cost effective.

At Corteva Crop Protection South Africa, our mission is clear: to put farmers first by solving their problems and supporting their success. Together, we are building a resilient, thriving agricultural sector — one that feeds the nation and secures a sustainable future. With Corteva by their side, South African farmers can face tomorrow’s challenges with confidence and optimism.

Corteva Crop Protection: Advancing agriculture, enriching lives. Putting farmers first.

To find out more about our Corteva Crop Protection innovations, key benefits and important label information, visit their website – https://www.corteva.co.za OR download the Corteva FarmFundi App via the App Store or Google Playstore.