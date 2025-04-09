Choosing the right trailer for your farm: How Algar helps you work smarter

Farming is demanding, and having the right equipment can make all the difference. A well-suited trailer is more than just a tool for transportation—it enhances efficiency, improves safety, and makes daily tasks far easier. At Algar, we design high-quality agricultural and drone trailers which can be used for any general purpose and helps farmers streamline operations, reduce downtime, and get the job done with greater ease.

A well-matched trailer can significantly boost productivity on the farm. With the right setup, farmers can reduce multiple trips, move livestock or equipment more securely, and adapt their trailer to different tasks.

Agricultural trailers: Built for real farm work

Agricultural trailers need to be tough, dependable, and capable of handling heavy loads.

Algar offers two sizes to fit different farm operations. The 4,2 m x 2,1 m which is a 2,7-ton trailer and is ideal for smaller-scale farming, while the 6 m x 2,1m is a 3,5-ton trailer and is perfect for larger loads and heavy-duty use.

Beyond size and capacity, customisation plays a crucial role in making a trailer work for your farm. Algar provides cattle rails to ensure safe and easy livestock transport, while small livestock rails offer a secure way to move sheep, goats, and other small animals. For general farm use, dropsides make loading and unloading more efficient, saving time and labour.

Whether you are moving hay, equipment, or something else, a well-designed trailer ensures smoother operations and a more efficient workflow.

Drone trailers: The future of smart farming

With modern agriculture shifting toward precision farming, drones have become essential tools for spraying and other farm operations. To support this innovation, Algar’s drone trailers are specifically designed for farm-based drone operations.

Available in 6 m x 2,1 m for bakkies or 6 m x 2,4 m sizes for trucks, these trailers offer practical features like being able to manage 4-ton weight off-road. This improves efficiency in the field by allowing you to carry more water. Keep in mind that all tanks need to be empty when traveling on public roads.

Each drone trailer includes a 7,4 m x 2,1 or 2,4 m landing deck with optional foldable sides which extends the deck with one meter, providing extra workspace. A durable mesh flooring ensures long-term resilience, while a wooden landing deck offers a safe and stable landing area for drones.

These features make drone deployment smoother and help farmers operate their equipment with confidence.

Customisation is key when using drones for agriculture, and Algar provides options to enhance each trailer’s functionality. Farmers can integrate charging stations to keep drones powered throughout the day, generators to maintain an energy supply in remote locations, and conical holding and mixing tanks to simplify the chemical mixing process for spraying.

With the addition of 2,57kW pumps, liquid distribution becomes more efficient, ensuring greater accuracy in crop applications. By investing in a properly equipped drone trailer, farmers can save time, increase productivity, and cover more ground with less effort.

Why choose Algar?

At Algar, we design trailers that are built to last. Every trailer is constructed for durability, ensuring it can withstand heavy use and tough farm conditions. Our trailers are also customisable, allowing farmers to adapt them to their specific needs, whether for livestock transport, or precision drone work. By focusing on efficiency, our trailers help farmers get more done with less hassle.

Choosing the right trailer is an investment in productivity and quality, of course Algar is here to help you find the perfect fit for your farm. Contact us today to discover how our high-quality trailers can improve your daily operations. Phone us on 082 324 6256 or send an e-mail to algar@algar.co.za you can also visit our website on www.algar.co.za.