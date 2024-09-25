Choose the right truck, choose UD Trucks

Whatever your transport needs, UD Trucks have the answer. This Japanese company offers a range of light duty trucks (Kazet and Kuzer), medium duty trucks (Condor and Croner) to heavy-duty trucks (Quon and Quester). They also have genuine parts, roadside support, financial service and a mobile workshop.

They have workshops in Swellendam, Worcester and Malmesbury in the Western Cape.

Steven Brooks, Sales Executive from UD Trucks Cape Town, has been with UD Trucks for 11 years now.

“Our trucks are very strong and very powerful. Farmers like our light truck range that have light tare weight. It helps for better fuel consumption, lower licensing fees, and the wear and tear and maintenance costs are lower,” Steven said at NAMPO Cape 2024.

The Quester truck

A heavy-duty truck that combines first-class fuel efficiency with durability. The new Quester’s flexibility makes it suitable across a variety of applications and segments such as general cargo, long haul, construction and waste management.

A more fuel-efficient truck

Rising fuel costs have become a major issue for the transport and agricultural industry worldwide. Increasing overheads are putting pressure on every business. The new Quester introduces ESCOT automated manual transmission (AMT) that makes it easier to drive and makes it more fuel-efficient.

Save time with UD mobile workshop

UD Trucks have UD mechanics that go straight to your farm to service your truck. This way farmers save time and travel costs. If you require maintenance for more than one truck, just plan multiple services per visit and achieve higher savings in a single appointment.

UD’s roadside assistance will not let you down

No one wants to experience an unexpected standstill. As part of UD Trucks’ extra mile support, UD road support will get you back up and running in no time

Their UD service van will come to you no matter where you are during a breakdown. They are operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call 080-000-8800 if you need road support. They will identify your vehicle’s location and problem.

UD Trucks go the extra mile for their customers. Contact them for their UD mobile workshop or other needs on 012-564-9500, 021-505-8600, or visit their website at https://www.udtrucks.com/southafrica