Choose the perfect yellow machine for your farm

When it comes to production on your farm, time equals money. To keep things running smoothly you need machines that are not only efficient but also versatile and reliable.

While tractors are highly versatile, other machines could be better suited for specific tasks or larger farms. Because large equipment like this is expensive, you need to consider a machine that will benefit you in many ways.

LiuGong is a world leader in the manufacturing of earth moving machines, and though their products are widely used for the mining and construction sectors, their benefits in the agricultural industry cannot be overestimated.

When considering the acquisition of an earthmoving machine you have to consider the tasks you will be using it for, the size of your farm, the terrain, and the budget.

Mini excavators:

Mini excavators are perfect for precise digging tasks like digging irrigation ditches, planting trees or small-scale land-clearing in confined spaces.

The advantages of these machines are their compact size, low ground pressure, and reduced noise and emissions which make them ideal for small farms or environmentally sensitive areas. They excel in tight spaces and can use attachments like augers for drilling or grapples for handling materials.

Here LiuGong’s compact excavator range will work well. Starting with the 9017FZTS that has an operating weight of only about 1 850 kg and bucket capacity of 0,045 m³ to the 909ECR with an operating weight of 8 700 kg and a bucket capacity of 0,5 m³. They have a number of compact excavators in this range to suit your needs.

Backhoe loaders:

Backhoe loaders can be used for digging and loading, such as clearing land, digging trenches for irrigation, or loading manure or fertiliser.

The advantage of this machine is that it combines a front-mounted bucket for loading and a rear backhoe for digging. It also comes with versatile attachments for tasks like breaking or lifting.

The smallest backhoe loader in the LiuGong range is the CLG766A with an operating weight of 8 100 kg and a digging depth of 4 440 mm. The range then goes all the way up to the largest machine, the CLG777A-S with an operating weight of 9 480 kg and a digging depth of 4 345 mm.

Skid-steer loaders:

Skid-steer loaders work very well on small to medium-sized farms with tight spaces, where they can be used for various tasks such as moving dirt, grading, or clearing debris.

These are highly manoeuvrable machines with small footprints. They can also be fitted with attachments like buckets, augers, or mowers, and their tracks or wheels provide good traction on soft or muddy ground, minimising soil compaction.

The LiuGong skid-steer loader range starts with the 355C with a rated power of 36,5 kW and includes the 365B (35,5 kW), 375B (50,2 kW), 385B (63,9 kW) and the 395B with a rated power of 70 kW.

Bulldozers:

A large farm requiring significant land levelling, clearing, or grading for new fields can benefit from a bulldozer.

These powerful machines are perfect for pushing large volumes of earth and ideal for levelling uneven terrain or clearing bush. The crawler bulldozers suit smaller, irregular fields, while wheeled bulldozers can manage larger projects.

LiuGong’s range of dozers include the B160C with a 131 kW engine and 3.3 ㎡ blade, the LD20D with a 154 kW engine and a 3.3㎡ blade.

Wheel loaders:

If you need to move large quantities of materials like soil, gravel, or fertiliser quickly, then you need a wheel loader.

Wheel loaders are efficient for scooping and transporting materials, with attachments for tasks like drilling or mixing. They are also more agile on flat surfaces than tracked machines.

In this range LiuGong excels with multiple products to specifically suit your needs; from their smallest 816H with an operating weight of 5 180 kg, a rated power of 65 kW and rated load capacity of 1 600 kg to their new electric range that includes their popular 856HE that has an operating weight of between 19 400 kg and 22 280 kg, a rated power of 423kW and a rated load capacity of 5 800 kg.

Excellent application case of LiuGong agriculture machinery

LiuGong recently delivered an S918T sugarcane harvester to an agricultural customer in South Sumatra, Indonesia. This machine improves harvest efficiency, uses smart agricultural technology and empowers the local Indonesian sugarcane industry towards sustainable growth.

The S918T stands out with six key strengths:

It’s strong adaptability – It is suitable for different heights and widths in sugarcane field. The crawler walking system reduces land damage and copes with a variety of terrains.

It’s highly efficient – Key parts are matched and optimised, and feeding is done smoothly making it suitable for high-yield field operations.

It has a low loss rate – The large feeding inlet design can effectively reduce the loss of product.

It’s easy to operate – It provides easy operation via dual-handle control and an integrated console

Reliability and safety – This machine is reliable and safe due to its lightweight structure and low center of gravity.

Minimal root damage – Minimal root damage through precise cutting angles and stable rotation

No matter what your farm needs, LiuGong will have the machine to suit you.