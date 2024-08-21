C&H Contractors: The number one choice for all your steelwork needs

Client focused, result-driven, integrity, transparency, reliability, excellenct service, respect, professionalism, teamwork and safety. This is C&H Contractors who is committed to supplying precision products and services in the steel and manufacturing sectors.

Any steel related product you want manufactured – they have you sorted!. And if you have a building project ahead of you that feels like too much of a challenge, get them to run the site management for you.

They strive for excellence and their products are engineered to fulfil client requirements to the highest qualifications and expectations.

C&H Contractors strives to achieve a service that always goes the extra mile in delivering service excellence to all their customers.

The services that they offer:

Steel fabrication: Steel is considered an alloy of iron and other metals. Steel fabrication is creation of metal structures by cutting, bending and assembling processes. It is a value-added process involving the creation of members and structures from various raw materials to create your own steel piece, like a steel door.

Erecting of steel structures: Steel erecting is the installation of the fabricated metal and support pieces for new buildings like steel rooftops. If you want to work on your house or repair and renovate your house (old structures) it can be done using reinforced concrete and steel.

Cutting steel to size: C&H Contractors provide all cut to size services including production cutting for precision and speed.

Structural detailing: Steel detailer is a person who produces detailed drawings for steel fabricators and steel erectors. The detailer prepares detailed plans, drawings and other documents for the manufacturing and erection of steel members used in the construction of buildings, bridges, industrial plans and non-building structures.

Site management: In construction site managers, often referred to as construction managers, site agents or building managers are responsible for the day-to-day on site running of a construction project so you do not need to handle all the builders and problems related to building.

For all your steel solutions or if you need a site manager for your building needs contact C&H Contractors at info@cnhcontractors.co.za, (+27)71-672-5939, (+27)79-048-3648 or visit their website at https://www.cnhcontractors.co.za/ or their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086556175519