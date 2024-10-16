Celebrating 60 years of excellence: Super Armature Winding Africa (SAW Africa)

This month, Super Armature Winding (SAW) Africa proudly celebrates 60 years of dedicated service and innovation in the electrical and mechanical repair industry. Established in 1964 by Willie van Niekerk and his father, the company has grown into a leading force in Southern Africa’s rotating machine solutions sector.

Now owned and managed by Willie’s sons, Willem, Jan, and Hannes van Niekerk, SAW Africa continues to uphold the family’s commitment to quality, integrity, and innovation.

A legacy of vision and mission

SAW Africa’s journey has been guided by a clear vision to be the best rotating machine solution provider in Southern Africa, with a strong focus on energy efficiency and the integration of solar power as an alternative energy source. This vision reflects the company’s forward-thinking approach, recognising the importance of sustainable solutions in today’s energy landscape.

With a mission to deliver outstanding technical service paired with superior products and industry-leading knowledge in every project undertaken by SAW Africa, the customers are ensured to receive not only a product, but a comprehensive solution designed to meet their specific needs.

At the heart of SAW Africa’s operations are its core values: honesty, trust, respect, responsible and ethical behaviour. These values, deeply rooted in the family’s ethos, have been instrumental in building the company’s reputation. They serve as the foundation upon which all business activities are conducted, ensuring that every interaction with customers, partners, and employees is characterised by integrity and mutual respect.

Comprehensive repair and manufacturing services

SAW Africa’s state-of-the-art workshop is equipped to handle a wide range of electrical and mechanical repairs. With the capacity to manage machines weighing up to 15 tonnes when assembled, the workshop is designed to cater to the most demanding industrial needs. The company’s expertise extends to the repair of LV (low voltage) and MV (medium voltage) motors, DC motors, alternators, generators, transformers, pumps, motor and gearbox combinations, and fans. Each of these components undergoes rigorous inspection and repair processes to ensure optimal performance.

Looking at the future

As SAW Africa marks its 60th anniversary, the company reflects on a legacy of innovation, quality, and family values. With a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future, SAW Africa is excited to continue its leadership in the rotating machine solutions industry, driving progress in energy efficiency and sustainable power solutions across Southern Africa.

Here’s to another 60 years of excellence, service, and innovation!