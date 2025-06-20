Catros: A world of precision in soil cultivation

453 words

For farmers who demand precision, efficiency and versatility, the Catros compact disc harrow delivers unmatched performance across a range of applications. With working widths from 2,5 m to 12 m and a choice of disc diameters (510 mm and 610 mm), the Catros is built to adapt to your specific needs — offering world-class engineering for professional soil cultivation.

Tailored soil reconsolidation

The Catros gives you the power to match your equipment to your soil conditions. A choice of 11 different depth control rollers allows for optimal reconsolidation and crumbling based on soil type and moisture levels. Whether you’re working with light, sandy soils or heavier, clay-based fields, there’s a roller configuration that perfectly suits your needs. Additional following harrows are available to ensure precise levelling, further refining your seedbed preparation.

Precision at your fingertips

With stepless working depth adjustment, operators can fine-tune the machine directly from the cab. The optional hydraulic depth control ensures quick, accurate, and effortless adjustment — ideal for varying field conditions, tramlines, or when transitioning between headlands and open field work. The Smart Frame System enhances this precision by enabling one-time main frame alignment, with the working depth adjusted through the swivelling of the discs. This ensures that both disc rows operate at the same depth regardless of adjustment, and the machine automatically adapts its through-passage based on working depth.

Unrivalled contour following

Thanks to individually suspended concave discs mounted on maintenance-free rubber spring elements, the Catros ensures exceptional contour following and overload protection. Each disc can independently follow the ground, ensuring consistent soil contact and reducing the risk of damage when encountering stones or compacted areas. This design guarantees optimal soil penetration and mixing without the need for constant maintenance.

Built for durability

The discs feature two-row angular roller bearings sealed with a face seal, preventing contamination and eliminating oil leaks. Filled with an oil bath, these bearings are completely maintenance-free, giving operators peace of mind and significantly reducing downtime.

Tools for every task

The Catros can be further tailored to specific tasks with a range of optional preliminary tools, including:

Knife roller: For high-residue fields, it ensures rapid rotting and field hygiene.

Crushboard: Breaks clods and levels soil for a uniform seedbed.

Straw harrow: Improves straw distribution and eliminates straw pockets, promoting even germination.

Wheel mark eradicator: Loosens compacted tractor tracks for consistent cultivation.

A versatile powerhouse

Whether preparing seedbeds, incorporating cover crops, or managing stubble, the Catros compact disc harrow is engineered for performance, longevity, and ultimate precision. Its robust construction, intelligent frame design, and wide array of adjustment options make it the perfect combination for any application. From shallow stubble work to deeper soil loosening, Catros stands out as the professional’s choice in modern cultivation.

Catros – When precision meets power.