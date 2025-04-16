Cactus to make desert bloom

653 words

The second phase of the Nopal project kicked off in March. (Source: Agriforum: Facebook)

Nopal cactus (Opuntia ficus-indica), also known as the prickly pear cactus, is being used to bring new life to the Namib desert.

This tough, drought-resistant plant thrives in barren areas where other plants do not survive and therefore it has the potential to fight climate change by sequestering carbon, enriching the soil and making a desert bloom.

Nopal Renewable Energy Corporation

Nopal Renewable Energy Corporation’s vast fields of Nopal cactus in the desert near Maltahöhe in Namibia aim to generate carbon credits by carbon sequestration, thereby establishing Namibia as a leader in climate change mitigation through agriculture.

For the trial phase that kicked off in June 2024, the company invested N$1,8 billion in the 500-hectare farm. According to Stephen McNeill, a partner in the company, the cost to cultivate between 500 and 1 000 ha will be around US$5 million, depending on land, labour, and transportation costs.

The second phase started early in March. Nopal aims to expand its operations to 5 000 hectares by 2027 and 17 500 hectares by 2028. At present, various locations are being assessed to determine feasibility and cost-effectiveness.

Environmental and economic impact

Nopal aims to transform Namibia’s arid, drought-prone lands into a hub for bioenergy production, carbon credit generation, and local food and fodder supply. With Namibia’s livestock-dependent agriculture, Nopal’s cactus farms could provide sustainable forage for animals.

Young cactus pads or cladodes are edible and are used in Mexican cuisine where the Opuntia species originated. The plant is rich in antioxidants, and it can help regulate blood sugar and cholesterol without the side-effects of other medication.

Nopal’s proprietary drought-resistant and spineless variety thrives in the harshest conditions. It is also non-invasive, which ensures that it is sustainably integrated with the Namibian ecosystem. The cactus will be imported from Portugal to Namibia, creating an opportunity for local and overseas consumption.

High-density planting of 10 000 plants per hectare will maximise the yield. Drip irrigation will manage water usage, and organic fertilisers sourced from local livestock will be used to enrich the soil.

The fruits will be harvested for sale. The cactus cladodes will be sold directly to farmers during droughts, or dried and sold in bulk, or processed into pellets and fodder blocks.

Nopal’s approach is not limited to its own plantations, and the company is looking at partnerships with farmers across the country who are eager to revitalise degraded land. In this way, additional hectares can be changed into productive agricultural land while bolstering the country’s renewable energy sector, contributing to national food security and job creation.

Certification

According to Stephen, Nopal Renewable Energy Corporation is the first company in the world to create a carbon removal credit methodology using cactus.”

The first credits will be listed on a registry such as Verra or Gold Standard as soon as the fields are fully operational. Verra and Gold Standard develop and manage standards for sustainable development, climate action, and responsible business practices. The certifying body measures the carbon stored in the soil and plants, then reassesses after a year to determine the net increase, which forms the basis for carbon credit claims.

Once developed, the project will provide verifiable carbon sequestration solutions, positioning Namibia as a leader in sustainable, agriculture-driven carbon offset initiatives, Stephen said.

