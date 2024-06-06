Brazilian companies generate $3.3 million in deals at NAMPO 2024

Thirteen companies supported by the Brazil Machinery Solutions program attended the event, held on May 14-17, in Bothaville, South Africa

The Brazil Machinery Solutions (BMS) export promotion project, the result of a partnership between ABIMAQ (The Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association) and ApexBrasil (The Brazilian Trade and Export Promotion Agency), supported the participation of 13 national companies at NAMPO 2024, the largest agricultural fair on the African continent, held on May 14-17 in Bothaville, South Africa.

This fourth consecutive participation of the BMS program at the event was attended by the following companies: Baldan, Brudden, Cimisa, Dynamics do Brasil, Indutar, Inroda, MagnoJet, Marcher Brasil, NB Máquinas, Piccin, Prensso Máquinas, São José Industrial, and Vence Tudo. In total, $3.3 million were generated between completed and expected deals during the four days of the event.

The initiative is part of the BMS project effort that aims to strengthen the image and expertise of Brazilian agricultural machinery and equipment companies and to expand business opportunities on the African continent. In 2023, Brazilian exports of agricultural machinery and equipment totaled $1.8 billion, a stable volume compared to the previous year, showing a slight growth of 0.15%. Nevertheless, South Africa, the 5th destination for exports in this segment, presented exceptional results, totaling $95 million, with Brazilian exports in the segment destined for the country showing a growth of 29%.

Paulo Guerra, Institutional Relations Manager at ABIMAQ, analyzed the strategic results of Brazilian participation in NAMPO 2024. “The presence of BMS at NAMPO 2024 is crucial for our industry. South Africa serves as an essential gateway to the African continent , which has enormous potential. The mechanization of family farming in southern Africa is a great challenge, and the 13 Brazilian companies participating in the business roundtable brought innovative solutions that can transform agricultural productivity and sustainability in the region. This event offers an invaluable opportunity to establish lasting partnerships and to promote Brazilian technology in the agricultural sector.”

Meet some of the companies and highlights exhibited:

• Baldan

A pioneer in the market of agricultural machinery and implements in Brazil, Baldan made its presence felt at NAMPO 2024 by promoting its wide and diverse product line – manufactured in its modern industrial park – containing over 200 products in 2,000 versions, suitable to all types of crops and soils.

• Brudden

Brudden manufactures products for the agricultural, commercial, forestry, gardening, urban cleaning, and health sectors. During the fair, the company’s booth showcased its line of equipment, ranging from sprayers and coffee harvesters to lawn mowers.

• Cimisa

Based in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Cimisa specializes in equipment for the classification, standardization, and treatment of seeds and grains. In Bothaville, the manufacturer promoted its Seed Processing Unit, which handles the entire processing with less movement and potential mechanical damage to the seeds.

• Dynamics do Brasil

For over four decades, Dynamics has been the largest manufacturer of hydraulic and pneumatic quick couplings in Latin America. At NAMPO, the brand showcased its line with more than 150 models of quick couplings, catering to various segments such as road, construction, industrial, and agricultural.

• Indutar

Indutar manufactures parts and components for major agricultural machinery and equipment manufacturers. The brand’s booth promoted its corn harvester platform Magna, which offers a 15% fuel consumption savings, and the grain cart Vision, with a capacity of up to 34,000 liters.

• Marcher Brasil

Specialist in the development of bagging and extracting machines, Marcher Brasil is present in countries in Latin America, Africa, and Oceania. In Bothaville, the company promoted its line of machines for grain bagging and extraction for the silo bag system.

• NB Máquinas (Nogueira Máquinas Agrícolas)

With over 60 years of history, Nogueira Máquinas Agrícolas is a reference in the agricultural sector. At NAMPO, the manufacturer promoted its vast product line that includes forage harvesters, grain baggers, mixer wagons, balers, fertilizing equipment, choppers, and mills, among others.

• Prensso Máquinas

Prensso Máquinas is a leader in the manufacture of hydraulic presses and peripheral equipment in Brazil. The brand’s booth showcased its line of machines that perform the entire maintenance process of hydraulic and industrial hoses (pressing, cutting, and testing).

• São José Industrial

Developer of high-performance agricultural implements, São José Industrial went to Bothaville to promote its diverse range of products, including plows, agricultural trailers, tipping platforms, leveling harrows, mowers, agricultural tanks, and more.

• Vence Tudo

Present in 40 countries, Vence Tudo promoted its Bocuda Eagle harvester platform at NAMPO, promising the best cost-benefit ratio in the market, operating at any time of the day, as well as a 10% fuel consumption savings and low maintenance costs.

Africa’s largest agricultural fair

Held annually in Bothaville – a city known as the Maize Capital of South Africa – NAMPO is the largest agricultural fair on the African continent. Under the theme “Agriculture in the Digital Era,” the event aims to discuss the importance of connectivity to boost efficiency, sustainability and prosperity in agricultural practices. In an area spanning across ​​400 thousand square meters, the fair brought together over 750 exhibitors, including manufacturers of machinery, equipment, vehicles, and agricultural systems. The program included demonstrations of machinery, as well as debates and even livestock parades.

About Brazil Machinery Solutions

The result of a partnership between the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) and the Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association (ABIMAQ), the Brazil Machinery Solutions Program aims to promote Brazilian exports of machinery and equipment, as well as strengthening the image of Brazil as a manufacturer of mechanical capital goods with technology and competitiveness. The BMS Program is composed of companies that manufacture machines and equipment from different sectors, such as agriculture, textiles, mining, plastics, and packaging, among others. For more information, please visit: www.brazilmachinery.com

About ABIMAQ

The Brazilian Machinery Builders’ Association (ABIMAQ) was founded in 1937, with the goal of acting in favor of strengthening the Brazilian industry, mobilizing the sector, carrying out actions alongside political and economic bodies, stimulating international trade and cooperation, and contributing to improving its performance in terms of technology, human resources training, and management modernization. For more information, please visit: www.abimaq.org.br

About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.

In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand.

The Agency also acts in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for the development of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country. For more information, please visit: www.apexbrasil.com.br