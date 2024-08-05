Boran bull sells for a whopping R8 million

Hurwitz Farming had a more than successful auction on Saturday, 3 August when their prize bull Cyclone sold for a record-breaking R8 million.

Sinyo Borans from Zimbabwe bought this prize bull during the Hurwitz Farming 10th annual Boran auction held at the Bull Ring auction house.

Cyclone BH18-749 is the son of Picasso GF10-23. Picasso was sadly lost in a freak accident when he was struck by lightning at Hurwitz Farming in 2022. Sinyo Borans then paid a record price of R88 000 for Picasso’s semen at the 2023 Hurwitz Farm auction in 2023.

They recently announced that this purchase is bearing fruit, and they are expecting 97 calves after their highly successful embryo project with Embryo Plus.

Sinyo Borans continued this success when they successfully purchased Cyclone.

Sinyo Boran welcomes Cyclone.

On the Sinyo Boran Facebook page, they were very excited to announce their new addition and said: “Today we welcome Cyclone to Sinyo Borans. The excitement is real! Breaking new records and barriers to build a solid Boran stud, using a proven bloodline as one of our major cornerstones. The agenda of building the very best Zimbabwean bred Boran genetics is ongoing and within our reach. Cyclone, just like his father Picasso, will play a pivotal role in our breeding goals and the next nine months will be exciting! Thank you again to our good friends at Hurwitz Farming for finally releasing their very best bull, albeit under heavy competition from other serious bidders.”

Sinyo Borans was established in 2021 and is based in Hwedza Mashonaland.