With Bonnox , fencing is easy

James Africa, Andries Zono, Menneke Row-Row and her grandfather, Floris Venter, next to the posthole digger and the neat, straight Bonnox game fence.

“It is easy as pie to erect Bonnox fencing. I saw it in ProAgri for the first time three years ago,” says Floris Venter from Bloemfontein in central South Africa. Floris already fenced in 300 hectares for a game/wildlife farm. It is 8 km of fencing.

Floris says it is not as big as some of the others on farms in the area, but he puts the fence up bit by bit because the wildlife is only a hobby. He allows no hunting on his farm. The camp is home to a number of springbuck, gemsbok and reedbuck.

“We put up the fences whenever we had time. At first I kept the wildlife in smaller breeding camps while using my spare time to plant the posts, pick up the wire at the factory in Pretoria, which is 450km to the north, and fence the area,” he said.

His next project is to fence in the walnut trees and then take the wire down to the river.

He says the photo article in ProAgri prompted him to phone Bonnox, and he was pleasantly surprised by the friendly and professional service he received. He chose the 1,8 metre high Bonnox game fence with the closer mesh at the bottom to keep the jackal out.

He also bought a wire clamp from Bonnox, which expedited straining the wire. The clamp fits over the wires of the fence from top to bottom and then you use about three wire strainers together to pull the clamp with Bonnox fencing all the way to the post.

He had special 2,8 metre straining posts made so that he could plant them a metre deep into the soil. The straining posts are 89 metres apart with iron standards every 8 meters.

He was particularly impressed with the following features of Bonnox:

The wire is light and easy to transport, so you can transport a whole load whenever you have to visit Pretoria.

It does not cost more than any other wire fencing.

It is much easier and quicker to erect than jackalproof fencing.

It is also sturdier than jackalproof fencing and you know that all the wires are evenly tightened.

With jackalproof fencing, you also need to put in a hangar every four metres, so it takes longer to erect and costs more.

Significantly less labour is needed to erect Bonnox – two men could handle the entire fencing project every time.

Bonnox is fully galvanised, so it will last for a very long time.

Should an animal run into a Bonnox fence, the fence will give way without hurting it, and afterwards returns to its original shape.

Floris says farmers may well consider Bonnox if they want to put up fences and save time and labour. “Bonnox is ideal for my needs, and it is easy to erect,” he says.

To find out more about Bonnox’s wide range of products, call +27 (0)076-169-9068 or +27 (0)12-666-8717 or e-mail gerda@bonnox.co.za, linda@bonnox.co.za or zane@bonnox.co.za. Also visit their website at www.bonnox.co.za.