Bizerba: Smart weighing, slicing & inspection solutions for South African industry

Presented by Trakblaze Africa, a division of The Millennium Group

As part of our ongoing mission to introduce world-leading industrial technology to the African market, Trakblaze Africa, a division of The Millennium Group, proudly showcases the innovation and precision of Bizerba – a German-based global leader in weighing, slicing, inspection, labeling, and software integration solutions.

Now available in South Africa through Trakblaze Africa, Bizerba’s cutting-edge solutions are being introduced to local industries to help food producers, logistics operations, retailers, and hospitality brands modernize their processes with precision tools built for safety, speed, and scalability. Backed by decades of global success, Bizerba’s technologies have already proven their impact in key markets – from improving inspection accuracy in baby food production to reducing retail shrinkage through SmartShelf technology, and enhancing slicing efficiency for gourmet delis and five-star restaurants.

Driven by research & development

Bizerba’s competitive edge lies in its long-term commitment to Research & Development (R&D). The company continuously invests in smarter, more sustainable technologies that combine robust mechanical engineering with digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and automation. Their BRAIN2 software suite is a prime example – a centralized intelligence system that supports predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, real-time analytics, and ERP integration across facilities.

Product portfolio & solutions

1. Weighing solutions

Bizerba has developed some of the most accurate and robust weighing systems on the global market. These include:

– Dynamic checkweighers – Designed for high-speed production environments (up to 350 items per minute), with automated reject mechanisms and full integration into quality assurance protocols.

– Retail scales – From classic counter scales to modern self-service touchscreen units, often equipped with AI-based product recognition and integrated printers.

– Industrial scales – Bench, floor, and platform units optimized for logistics, food processing, and manufacturing facilities.

Case highlight: In a pastry production line, Vimco S.p.A. implemented Bizerba’s checkweighers and metal detectors to increase speed and maintain product integrity – all while tracking real-time performance through BRAIN2 software.

2. Slicing technology

Precision slicing matters – both for product presentation and packaging efficiency. Bizerba’s range of slicers supports artisan producers, industrial processors, and high-end hospitality operations.

– VS12 D automatic slicer – A compact powerhouse with up to 18 deposition patterns, automatic blade movement, and fully washable parts – ideal for hygiene-critical environments.

– Vertical & horizontal slicers – Designed for a variety of applications including meat, cheese, deli items, and vegetables.

– Weigh-slice integration – Systems that ensure every slice or portion meets target weights with minimal waste.

Case highlight: Rust en Vrede Restaurant, a fine-dining venue in South Africa, uses the VS12 D for precision slicing, consistency in plating, and hygiene control – resulting in reduced waste and enhanced culinary presentation.

3. Inspection & product safety

In industries where safety and compliance are non-negotiable, Bizerba’s inspection systems offer reliable, automated control.

– X-ray inspection systems – Detects even minute contaminants in sensitive products like baby food and dairy.

– Metal detectors – Integrated with production lines to ensure food safety standards are met at high speed.

– Checkweighers + label verification – Helps prevent under- or over-filling and ensures accurate labeling for compliance and branding.

Case highlight: A leading baby food manufacturer implemented Bizerba’s X-ray systems to eliminate potential contaminants and meet strict international safety regulations – reinforcing trust in their brand and product.

4. Labeling & packaging systems

Labelling is the final checkpoint before a product hits the shelves – and Bizerba makes sure every label is compliant, traceable, and efficiently applied.

– Label Printer Applicators (LPA) – High-speed, accurate, automated print-and-apply machines for packed goods.

– Weigh-Price Labelers – Integrate weighing and labelling in one pass for maximum efficiency.

– Linerless Labeling Technology – A sustainable, adhesive-saving alternative that cuts waste and reduces downtime.

5. Retail loss prevention & smart checkout

Bizerba’s retail-focused innovations combine vision, sensors, and software to improve the shopping experience while reducing revenue leakage.

– SmartShelf – Uses weight and visual sensors to detect theft, scanning errors, or under-scan scenarios at self-checkout or staffed POS.

– TableSmart – Offers real-time product positioning and identification for bulk or loose items.

– AI Product Recognition – Prevents misidentification of unpackaged items and improves checkout accuracy.

Case highlight: European retail leaders like SPAR and EDEKA have implemented Bizerba’s SmartShelf systems, reducing shrinkage by up to 90% while improving checkout speed and customer satisfaction.

6. Software integration & process control

Bizerba’s solutions are not just about hardware – their digital platforms empower full process integration.

– BRAIN2 software suite – Enables centralized control of multiple devices, real-time performance dashboards, traceability, and predictive maintenance.

– ERP & MES integration – Connects seamlessly with systems like SAP and Oracle for smooth data flow and production visibility.

– OEE monitoring – Helps optimize Overall Equipment Effectiveness by reducing downtime and

improving line productivity.

Case highlight: Within its own factory operations, Bizerba implemented MES controls powered by BRAIN2, achieving a 40% reduction in assembly line cycle times – a compelling example of their tech applied at scale.

The opportunity for South Africa

The introduction of Bizerba’s technologies to the South African market opens a significant opportunity for businesses looking to improve:

– Operational efficiency

– Food and product safety compliance

– Retail and packaging accuracy

– Waste reduction and sustainability

– Data transparency and reporting

Whether you’re a food processor, packaging facility, retail chain, or industrial manufacturer, Bizerba provides an end-to-end ecosystem that improves how you weigh, slice, inspect, label, and manage your processes.

Final thoughts

Bizerba’s legacy of German engineering, backed by intensive research & development and proven global success, makes it a formidable force in industrial and retail automation. As their technologies become more accessible to South African industries through Trakblaze Africa, now is the time to explore smarter, safer, and more efficient systems that align with your growth strategy.

From factory floor to retail counter, Bizerba offers the tools to transform operations, increase productivity, and deliver consistent, measurable value – supported by The Millennium Group’s commitment to quality, reliability, and long-term performance.