Beyond tractors and farming machinery: How Farmec is supporting Zimbabwean farmers where it matters most

737 words

Farming in Zimbabwe is not for the faint-hearted. When the land is harsh, the weather unpredictable, and fires rage across dry pastures, only one thing can keep a farmer going… resilience. And for Ralph Dalu, a young and determined farmer based in Banket, resilience means farming smarter, not harder. It also means choosing the right partners for the journey.

In a region where climate change has become a constant challenge, Ralph found himself staring down at a harsh reality: diminishing pastures, frequent veld fires, and the ever-growing pressure to maintain his livestock’s feed supply.

“We were struggling and faced several challenges, largely because of climate change and field fires,” Ralph explains.

“We simply didn’t have enough grazing field for the cattle. That’s when we decided to start baling hay as a long-term strategy.” Ralph produces on average 600 bales per day.

This decision marked a turning point for Ralph’s farming operation and led him straight to the doorstep of Farmec Zimbabwe, the country’s leading distributor of farming equipment.

Choosing quality over cost

When it came to selecting the right equipment for the job, Ralph knew he had choices. But he also knew that not all tractors and balers are the same quality or price. “There are a lot of brands or tractor models on the market,” he says, “but the reason we chose to walk this path with Farmec and Massey Ferguson is simple: reliability.”

Ralph invested in the Massey Ferguson 1840 small square baler, paired with the time-tested Massey Ferguson 290 tractor. It’s a combination he calls: “A perfect harmony.” Ralph adds: “It’s not just about the upfront cost. My honest advice to other farmers is: Don’t look at the price tag first. Focus on what the product offers, its efficiency, durability, and the long-term value it adds to your farming operation.”

A partner that’s in it for the long run

For farmers across Zimbabwe, the reality of farming remotely means backup support is often more critical than the equipment itself. That’s where Farmec’s service makes the difference. Ralph’s story is more than just one of good machinery. It’s also about a team supporting you all the way. Ralph says: “Whenever we have a breakdown, any time of the day, the Farmec team is there. They stand by us, no matter the challenge. That kind of aftersales support is rare, and it’s what sets Farmec apart.”

With OEM-certified parts, a mobile team of trained technicians, and service offerings in all ten provinces, Farmec doesn’t just sell equipment, they are committed to supporting farmers across the country.

Farmec Zimbabwe: A farmer’s choice

With over 60 years in operation, Farmec is more than just a farming machinery and equipment dealer. They are a division of Zimplow Holdings Limited, a proudly Zimbabwean company with deep roots in the agricultural landscape. Based in Harare, with branches in Bulawayo, Mutare, Chiredzi, and Marondera, Farmec ensures that no farmer is ever too far from help. Their mobile technician teams, known for rapid response and technical excellence, mean that even in remote areas like Banket, support is just a phone call away. Their product portfolio includes the distribution of Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Monosem, and Falcon products.

Farming is a business: Farmec is Ralph’s business partner

As farmers across Africa navigate the changing landscape of agriculture, from climate shocks to shifting demands – the need for dependable partners has never been greater. Zimbabwean farmers, like many across Africa, face mounting pressure to improve productivity with fewer resources.

“We need to approach farming as a business,” says Ralph. “And in any business, to be successful, you need reliable partners. For us, that partner is Farmec.”

His words reflect a growing sentiment among serious farmers in the region: the tools we use are only as valuable as the people and systems behind them. Ralph’s story is not just about overcoming obstacles. It’s about making bold, strategic choices and investing in machinery that works, and in a team that shows up. With Farmec and Massey Ferguson at his side, Ralph isn’t just surviving, he’s building a sustainable, scalable farming business that’s equipped for the future.

For more information on Farmec’s products and services contact them on (+263)785-04-7711.