Bell Equipment and JCB: Agricultural machinery complementing each other

NAMPO Cape 2024 had a wide variety of agricultural machinery and products that inspire farmers to dream bigger, grow stronger, and essentially build a sustainable future for generations to come. With all the different companies showcasing their best, Bell Equipment and JCB are not there to compete, but rather complement each other.

John Collins from Bell Equipment shared more about the partnership they have with the brands they trust. “We are very aware of the fact that agriculture is a dominant foundation to the economy of South Africa, and both Bell Equipment and JCB come from very strong agricultural backgrounds. Although they may be big players in both the mining and construction industries, their roots originate from agriculture with Joseph Bamford starting JCB in 1945 in Staffordshire, UK. He started off his company producing an agricultural tipping trailer. On the other hand, we have Mr Irvine Bell who emanated from of Zululand and started his company with a number of products but one of the most prominent being a self-loading cane trailer”.

Bell Equipment

Bell Equipment is generally more focussed on the cane and timber industry with implements for harvesting, loading, and also have equipment designed for the farmers who work with sugar and cane. With an ever-growing market, Bell Equipment has expanded their range in the timber industry and also takes pride in their tough tractors designed in both 2-wheel drive and 4-wheel drive with different horsepower ratings.

JCB

“JCB have become leaders in developing the market around the Telehandler,” says John.

“This machine does the job of six machines in one with a horizontal forward drive as well as a lift ability that can be used for frond-end loading, a mobile crane, for general cleanup and multiple other applications used on and around the farm.

A farmer’s helping hand

“Bell Equipment and JCB are two titans in the agri sector, and these two brands brought together through the distributing network that has been developed, provides the customer base with fifty outlets – supplied by 25 different dealerships. This enables us to reach the needs of the farming community, assist and provide them with information on the latest technologies available; and how it may assist them in achieving their goals of production and efficiency in their workspace,” John explains.

It is essential that farmers get the needed support and information on the type of machinery or equipment they buy. Not only does Bell Equipment provide the needed information, but they also go the extra mile in providing farmers with technical support, exceptional service and well trusted advice so that they can farm to their best potential with Bell Equipment.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.bellequipment.com/miningconstruction/en-ZA/about-us.