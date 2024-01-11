Bell Africa AgriTraders makes fertiliser better than ever before!

Are you looking for agricultural profitability and top crop service? Do you need a professional to advise you on soil or fertiliser? If that is the case, you need to visit Bell Africa AgriTraders.

Bell Africa AgriTraders was started in 2018. Their focus is on supplying fertiliser, lime, and gypsum to farmers in South Africa. With a team both in the office and in the field, they are ready with advice, given by experienced and successful executive directors, on soil corrections, crop boosters or suitable fertilisers for your land.

This company guarantees success, with a vision of being one of the biggest privately owned fertiliser suppliers in South Africa. They want to fulfil a need in the agricultural community and assist farmers with their services. The Bell Africa AgriTraders team is well trained and educated, to reach the level of service they require.

Orand Bell, Director of Sales, says that their business purpose is to grow and be a part of agriculture in Africa, to develop high yielding crops through their products and services, and ultimately developing the God-given land of South Africa and its people.

“We aim to make a difference to our clients through our efficiency in supply and product service. We allow our farmers to do what they do best, which is to farm, while we continue to supply and assist in the management of crops, if necessary.”

Partnering with Bell Africa AgriTraders makes you part of a network of importers and industry experts.

Why choose Bell Africa AgriTraders?

Bell Africa AgriTraders offers an extensive list of products for local farmers. These products include conventional granular fertilisers, liquid fertilisers, premium granular products, starter fertilisers, foliar fertilisers, water soluble products, and bio stimulants. The fertilisers they offer include straights, blends, custom blends (based on soil analysis), crop specific and stage specific products, and sub grade fertilisers.

Lime is important to your field, as it helps to sustain crop growth and optimises your crop yield. Furthermore, it contains all natural ingredients to promote healthy plant growth. The purpose of lime is to stabilise the pH of your soil, as it neutralises the acid.

Gypsum, on the other hand, is used to improve soil structure and bring balance to the chemistry of soil. Soil structure is improved by reducing aluminium toxicity and displacing sodium and magnesium. This helps with the sustainability and maintenance of soil.

A company that cares

This company cares for farmers. They provide fertilisers at affordable prices, with the hope that it will allow farmers to grow even bigger areas. Furthermore, they have partnered with SASRI’s Fertilizer Advisory Service Agrilab.

Farmers can drop off soil, leaf, lime, fertiliser, and irrigation water samples to be sent to the Agrilab. This reduces costs for the farmer, as there is no charge for storage or transportation, with a turnaround time of only two weeks.

For more information feel free to contact Bell Africa AgriTraders:

Telephone: (+27)72-023-1390

E-mail: office@bellafricainvestments.co.za

Website: https://bellafrica.co.za/