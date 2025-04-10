Become a winner with Feedtek: Feed your animals what they need

Healthy, strong animals give the farmer a healthy, strong bank account, and to become healthy and strong, animals must be properly fed. Nutrients like vitamins, minerals and proteins can help balance your animals’ diet.

Feedtek provides specialised animal nutrition solutions backed by a highly qualified technical support team and products that fulfil the unique needs of their customers and their animals.

Poorly balanced animal feed can lead to nutritional deficiencies. Factors like species, age, purpose of your animals, or health issues, poor pasture quality, parasite control, stress and growth challenges can all be resolved with proper nutrition.

A balanced diet can enhance the growth and productivity of your animals, boost their immune systems to prevent disease, and improve feeding efficiency and digestion.

Feedtek markets a complete range of feed additives which includes vitamins, minerals, buffers, amino acids and flavourants, as well as feed additive blends like premixes and concentrates. Their mission is to enable their customers to prosper through scientifically based nutritional solutions.

The Feedtek range includes:

Specialist animal feed concentrates

Vitamin-mineral premixes

Long-acting rumen buffers

Salt-based trace mineral lick blocks

Protein and energy lick blocks

Natural feed additives

Feedtek also provides services like:

Telephonic helpline

Complete feed formulation services

Evaluation of suitability of animal feed ingredients

General nutritional management

Technical support on the farm

Whether you farm with sheep, goats, beef cattle, dairy cattle, pigs, poultry, ostriches or game, Feedtek has what you need.

The Feedtek team recently added two new products to their basket.

Ecovite Drimol

It is a dark to golden brown spray dried molasses coproduct powder suitable for use in the diets of all animal species. It is versatile and supplies a variety of nutrients, making it a desirable addition to most animal diets.

It is an ideal pellet and feed block binder that makes feed supplements water resistant when it is included in sufficient levels. Ecovite Drimol increases your feed palatability and adds a pleasant molasses odour to your feed.

The fine particle size ensures good distribution in your feed blends, and it keeps feed ingredients from separating in licks and other loose feeds.

Ecovite Drimol comes in a convenient 25 kg bag and is safe to feed horses and game. It contains no growth promotors or other medication and is free of NPN sources like urea.

Feedtek’s Ecovite Drimol supplies your animals with moderate levels of energy and protein. It contains essential minerals and trace minerals and is natural, safe and effective.

Ecovite Drifos P12

Ecovite Drifos P12 is a weather resistant phosphate concentrate produced by mixing Ecovite Drimol, high quality mono calcium phosphate, minerals and trace minerals. This makes it a versatile product that can be used as a phosphorous source in all farm animals’ diets.

It supplies the phosphorous in the form of monocalcium phosphate (MCP) and has a low calcium to phosphorous ratio while also containing other minerals.

This product is a concentration that needs to be mixed with other ingredients. You can mix the Ecovite Drifos P12 with equal parts salt to create a P6 lick, or it can be converted into a phosphate block by adding 10% water.

It forms a seal when the mixture encounters moisture, thus protecting it from rain.

Ecovite Drifos P12 is safe for horses, goats and game.

Make sure your animals have the right diet by visiting Feedtek’s website at www.feedtek.co.za.