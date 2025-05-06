Bearings International’s (Bi) robust industrial chain solutions: Innovation that links customers to a more efficient future

535 words

Bearings International (Bi) has been consistently setting the innovation and excellence benchmarks through the delivery of robust industrial chain solutions to Southern African industry for over 65 years.

Bi showcased its quality range of premium brand chain solutions – KÖBO and Zexus, alongside its renowned private label offering – RCO (Roller Chain Opti). “The relaunch presented an ideal platform to share with internal and external stakeholders our dynamic chain growth strategy for 2025 and to provide more clarity on targeted market segments,” explains Bi’s Hilton Woest, Product Leader: Torque Transfer. It will coincide with a national roadshow to all provinces to share the value proposition and provide training so branches can provide effective uptime solutions to our valued customers.

Chain literally keeps industry in motion and are the unseen force driving entire industries, yet their significance is often underestimated. Comprised of simple yet powerful interconnected links, this humble component is indispensable in a vast array of mining, industrial and agricultural applications, transferring power in machinery and seamlessly moving objects and materials.

Bi’s range of top-tier chain products are widely used across all industrial segments, efficiently delivering reliable performance and meeting the diverse demands of countless applications. “While we remain committed to meeting the unique needs of all industries, our product offering primarily focuses on the mining, industrial, agricultural and FMCG sectors,” notes Woest.

“We’ve been leading the way in the sugar chain industry for over two decades, proudly supplying the renowned Zexus brand. Our KÖBO German-engineered precision chain delivers unmatched performance and reliability for the mining, industrial and FMCG sectors. We’ve also proudly and successfully marketed our trusted, home-grown RCO chain across these segments, extending its reach to the agricultural market as well.”

Several factors set Bi apart as one of Southern Africa’s market leaders in industrial chain solutions: Exceptional product quality, reliability, efficiency and performance, certifications, integrated cutting-edge technology, competitive pricing, unmatched product and application expertise and outstanding service and after-market support.

Woest outlines Bi’s chain service and after-market offerings, beginning with a focus on the company’s strategic branch network. “BI’s chain offering is available throughout South Africa via our extensive network of over 50 branches and agents across all provinces, ensuring expedient service delivery and rapid response times to inquiries and orders. Additionally, we offer chain modifications and repairs at our two engineering sites. Our team of highly qualified technicians, equipped with extensive engineering and field service expertise, are skilled in conducting site inspections, providing technical, maintenance and lubrication support, and handling urgent on-site repairs with precision.” Bi’s chain services also extend to chain drive system design, installations and drive alignment as well as chain wear and elongation reports.

He adds, “Bi’s business concept is to provide high-quality interconnected mechanical components through a team of expert technical advisors to improve our customers’ production uptime. At Bi, we value our strategic suppliers and work closely with them to help position Bi and our strategic brands as the first choice for customers.”

“Our innovative industrial chain solutions are the crucial link that powers plant efficiency and optimisation, driving the sustainable performance of our customers’ operations and keeping them in constant motion – now and into the future,” concludes Woest.