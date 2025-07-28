Babcock to grow BULL footprint into the agricultural sector

806 words

Having initially placed a major focus on plant hire, construction, quarrying and mining since taking over the BULL distributorship in July 2023, Babcock is seeking to grow the brand’s footprint into the agricultural sector. This, says Mark Senyard, Product Manager – BULL at Babcock, will predominantly be achieved through the appointment of farming-focused sub-dealers.

Nearly two years after assuming the exclusive distributorship of the BULL backhoe loaders and skid steers in southern Africa, Babcock has seen a significant uptake of these machines locally, with about 120 BULL machines sold thus far, confirms Senyard.

While BULL generally has had a large installed base in the local agricultural sector since its arrival in 2017 through previous suppliers, much of Babcock’s growth in the past two years has come from municipal, construction, plant hire, quarrying and mining sectors. From the onset, Babcock sought to plug an important gap in its offering with a utility tool that could support its existing mining and quarrying customers to undertake crucial jobs such as housekeeping, small-scale trenching, cleaning around processing plants and under space-constrained areas, such as conveyors.

“Leveraging an existing customer base in construction, plant hire, mining and quarrying, our initial focus has largely been on those markets. To unlock the next wave of growth, we see the agricultural sector as an important growth market,” says Senyard.

To ensure maximum support for farming customers, the company seeks to partner with established agricultural equipment sub-dealers in all the important farming regions. Babcock has already set the ball rolling with the appointment of Tractor Giants / Giant Equipment, a reputable name in the farming equipment game in South Africa.

Backhoe and skid-steer loaders, says Senyard, are indispensable utility tools that are highly valued in agriculture. Backhoe loaders, for example, offer numerous practical applications in this sector, primarily due to their versatility and ability to perform various tasks with one machine. They are ideal for tasks such as land clearing, digging irrigation ditches, moving materials and maintaining farm infrastructure.

“Backhoe loaders are equipped with a front loader bucket that enables them to scoop and load materials such as soil, manure, feed and hay on a farm. With the backhoe, farmers can deploy these machines for trenching to lay irrigation pipes and digging holes for planting trees. The convenience of quickly switching between digging and loading modes saves both time and labour costs for farmers,” says Senyard.

Babcock offers three BULL backhoe loader models – the HD76, the HD 96 and the larger HD100 – in five different variants. The HD76 comes in a General Purpose (GP) configuration only. The HD96 and HD100 are offered in two different versions – GP and Multi-Purpose (MP). In an MP configuration, the machine comes with a clamshell bucket, fold-over forks and an extended dipper. This configuration speaks directly to the needs of the farming community.

“One of the competitive edges of the BULL range is the world-class componentry. For example, the HD76 and HD96 are powered by a Kiloskar engine, while the HD100 is driven by a Perkins engine. These are proven motors that most of our local customers are familiar with in South Africa. Other well-known components include the Italian-made Carraro transmission and Casappa pumps. These are complemented by the reputable Danfoss braking system and AKG radiators,” says Senyard.

Another key attribute is the ruggedness of the machine. Due to a strong frame, the BULL backhoe loader is probably the heaviest in its size class. For example, the HD 96 GP is about 350 kg heavier than most of the competitive products in its size category. Apart from the inherent durability and reliability, this results in more downforce and reduced wheel spin during operation.

“Due to the heavy nature of the machine, it is able to carry slightly larger buckets. The majority of backhoe loaders in the market come with a front bucket size of 1,1 m³, while the BULL machine comes with a 1,26 m³ bucket. The machine also benefits from a slightly higher dump height, which helps when loading bigger trucks. Due to a powerful engine and better hydraulic performance, the HD76 offers 15% more bucket breakout force than some of the closest competitors in its class size,” says Senyard.

In addition, the BULL skid steer has several ideal applications in agriculture, including material handling, land clearing and general farm maintenance. It excels at moving materials such as hay bales, silage and manure, and can be equipped with various attachments for specific tasks. This machine also scores with its compact build and manoeuvrability, allowing it to navigate tight spaces on farms.

“We currently offer a single BULL skid steer model, the AV490, in two variants – a typical canopy version and one with a fully enclosed cab and air conditioner. This year, we will start offering a high-flow pump version, which gives the machine an extra edge when working with high-flow attachments such as sweepers and augers,” concludes Senyard.