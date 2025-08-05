ATS Agrochemical: Partners in crime for Zambian farmers

544 words

ATS Agrochemical is well-known for their wide range of chemical products to support Zambian farmers from planting to harvesting and everything in between.

For more than 25 years ATS Agrochemical has been operating throughout Zambia ensuring farmers grow healthy crops and improve their yield. They provide herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and foliar fertilisers.

Moses Zulu, head of sales and technical at ATS Agrochemical says their aim is to ensure that they come up with solutions that help resolve the many agronomical challenges that Zambian farmers are facing. With the focus on the upcoming summer season, he suggested some of their recognised high-quality products.

Top notch herbicide solutions

Shuttle Extra 550 SC is a pre- and early post emergence control of broadleaf and grassweeds in maize. Consisting of Terbuthylazine, Mesotrione and Flumetsulam this product will put a stop to any unwanted plants.

For soya bean farmers they have a nice combination of Fomesafen and Haloxyfop-p-methyl called Sebula 358 EC. This product is for selective post-emergence control in annual and broadleaf weeds.

“The packaging is convenient for small scale and commercial farmers so if you are a soya bean farmer we strongly encourage you to use Sebula 358 EC,” says Moses.

Impi plus 150 EC is a mix of Nicosulfuron, Mesotrione which will help you control broad leaves and grass weeds in your maize fields.

Keep the insects at bay

ATS Agrochemical also have a unique product called Napoleaon 150 WP. This is a highly effective insecticide and miticide with translaminar action for the control of most Lepidopterous pests and suppression of various other insects which includes fall army worms.

For those pesky pests they also have Majestic EC which is an insecticide for soya beans and maize. Majestic EC is an emulsifiable concentrate insecticide, its broad spectrum includes sucking pests fruit flies, scale insects, termites, whiteflies, thrips, leafhoppers, bugs and moth caterpillars. It has contact and systemic action.

Healthy happy plants

ATS Agrochemicals have a wide range of foliar products, these include Max Boost Plus which is a liquid micronutrient mixture that contains sulfur, magnesium, iron, manganese, zinc, copper, boron and molybdenum. The iron manganese, zinc and copper are in the EDTA chelated form, which improves plant uptake.

It promotes seed germination, enhances root growth, stimulates shoot formation, enhances pollen germination, stimulates pollen growth, improves flower bud initiation, improves flower bud formation, increases fruit retention, increases fruit size and yield, and improves fruit color.

“We advise that you apply this product early on because the first response you get from this product is actually root development,” explained Moses.

Their Crop Boost is especially good for small-scale farmers. It is a combination of phosphorus and potassium.

Healthy soil, healthy plants

The wide range of fungicides that ATS Agrochemical offers includes Xanbuck D which is excellent for root problems and soil born diseases. This product works exceptionally well on Rhizoctonia, stem rots, Bacterial spots, Algae and leaf spots in potatoes, tobacco, tomatoes, onions, vegetables, cotton and wheat among others.

The ATS Agrochemical expert team of agronomists also offers on farm support to their customers to ensure that their products are applied in a manner that will give you the best results.

Visit their website at www.atszambia.com to get in contact with them.