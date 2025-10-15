APAC: Ensuring fresh produce markets thrive in South Africa

1265 words

APAC helps to ensure that the markets only deliver the best quality produce.

A market is where supply and demand meet. Farmers from across the country rely on these fresh produce markets to sell their produce daily. Behind the scenes’ making sure business is conducted in a fair and accurate manner is the Agricultural Produce Agents Council (APAC).

Francois Knowles the Registrar for APAC recently took the ProAgri team to the Johannesburg market to explain what their role behind the scenes are.

“The Johannesburg market is one of the largest and most vibrant markets in South Africa, also one of the markets that we regulate as APAC. The vibrance of the market is an amazing one, it is filled with activity, there are so many things happening here,” said Francois.

The current situation with markets in South Africa

In South Africa there are 37 platforms from which market agents operate, with 16 national markets as well as regional and private markets.

APAC have about 800 fresh produce market agents registered with them and each of these agents are subject to APAC legislation. APAC uses Act 12 of 1992 as their mandate to provide the framework with which market agents must operate.

“At these markets we are looking at the way they conduct themselves in a professional manner, the way they deal with the produce from our amazing farmers and in a nutshell, APAC is here to look after the industry, to provide stability in terms of a legislative framework and most importantly looking after our farmers,” Francois explained.

The APAC mandate is:

To regulate and supervise activities related to fresh produce, export, and livestock agents.

To facilitate fair and transparent trade practices within the agricultural industry.

To uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethics among agents.

To collaborate with stakeholders to promote sustainable agriculture and economic growth.

Surety for the farmers at the market

Francois says it is important to highlight the role of a farmer at the market. Farmers make use of a market agent who provides aggregated services to the farmer.

“One of the most important things that happen at the market is price discovery. The market agent specifically fulfils that role, to discover the price on behalf of the farmer. It is crucial that when the farmer works with an agent that he only uses the best agents and the best services that he can get to derive his income from the amazing produce they send.”

APAC’s focus is to ensure that market agents conduct business within their regulatory framework to ensure that farmers have the best people looking after their business.

Keeping it fresh at the market

These markets also have cold room facilities on the floor which serve to protect the produce received from farmers. These cold rooms also ensure that the cold chain remain intact.

“We believe it is contributing to enhanced food safety and food security and that is something that is really important in our value chain.”

With that being said APAC is serious about the quality of the food being sold at these markets.

It is crucial that the quality of the produce has to be the best that the farmer can provide. This not only serves to enhance the products but because the market agents work on a commission sales system it also ensures that their business does well.

Looking after the agents

In terms of Act 9 of the Agricultural produce Agents Act it is also important for APAC to look after the welfare of the market agents registered with them.

“It is our responsibility to enhance and maintain the career of the very agents that we regulate. We want to be in a position where we put out only the best agents in South Africa. They are well trained, and they are the best at what they do.”

APAC does their best to ensure that the people that serve the community, consumers and buyers are the best. Supporting these agents forms part of this.

APAC’s role at the market

APAC is also responsible for stock taking at markets to must ensure that the integrity of the stock that is delivered by farmers is maintained by agents.

They do this through the work of the auditors that work for APAC. They visit various market platforms across South Africa on a weekly basis to count the stock on behalf of the farmers.

“Behind the scenes we make sure that stock balances to the amount that was delivered by the farmers. This is a very important step in ensuring the integrity of the process and one of our core functions.”

If discrepancies are picked up, APAC will investigate and determine if there are due course and proper reasoning to proceed to a disciplinary process. Francois says while this is the last resort they believe in the work that the agents do, but they must also be very strict in enforcing the very rules they promote as mandated by the minister.

“Working through the processes understanding that there are a regulatory focus and surety in the background that to us is the mandate that we are trying to perform as APAC.

Market audits and stock takes are undertaken by APAC on a regular basis at markets across South Africa. APAC ensures the stock is balancing.

In the case where theft and fraud are uncovered APAC will take immediate action; “This is something we really are working hard to eliminate from this industry.”

Supply and demand

At these markets a commission sales system is implemented and allows the farmer the option to sell through the marketing channel of his choice.

“We firmly believe and maintain that the markets are the price formulators. This is where price is discovered, and this is where the real business occurs.”

The way forward for APA

On 13 January 2025 the competition commission launched a report in terms of the legislation surrounding fresh produce.

“It is a very important report as it talks to the total value chain and any aspects that might impede or distort competition. The focus of that investigation is primarily on the way we conduct business. To see if it is ethical, transparent and in line with the principals and the objectives of the APAC act.”

Francois says the report aligns perfectly and it is important to know that they will be working through the report in order to report back to the commission before 13 January 2026.

“We will give our inputs and answer all the recommendations that were made. This is a very important way forward for us. It is also important that we consider the recommendations, as it talks to a proper investigation that was done for the industry as a whole. In general, we are in full support of the report, and we believe that it will contribute to the way forward and the enhancement of our industry as a whole.”

At the end of the day after buying their produce, the buyers leave the market ready to go out and feed the nation.

“We honour the markets, we honour the farmers, we honour the agents, and we honour everybody in this process. This is a beautiful industry, let us look after it.”

For farmers, agents, and industry stakeholders wanting to learn more about APAC, their mandate, and the important role they play in safeguarding South Africa’s agricultural markets, visit their website at www.apacweb.org.za.