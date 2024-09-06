Another incredible property on auction – Venditor Auctioneers

A wide view of the whole property.

On 17 September 2024, Venditor Auctioneers will host an online liquidation auction for a 10,93 hectare industrial property at 1 Swaeltjie Street, Shalimar Ridge in Heidelberg, Gauteng.

The property is located on the Heidelberg/Vaaldam road (R549) and holds impressive facilities, including milk tankers and wide spaces for future developments taking place. It also presents an opportunity for expanding businesses or new operational premises in a strategic location.

Key features of the property include:

The property is equipped with two boreholes and five JoJo tanks for a sustainable water source;

A 1000 m² five-bay workshop and storeroom, designed for truck servicing and washing with a drive-through system;

Two separate office blocks – the main operations block has a boardroom, kitchen, bathrooms, 11 general offices, and one manager’s office. The sub operations block has an open-plan office setup, a manager’s office, bathroom, kitchen, and a storeroom; and

11 carports and open parking capable of accommodating hundreds of trucks and vehicles.

Additional amenities include:

A church/hall and an additional function hall, each with enough capacity for 150 people, supported by a large kitchen, reception area, and office space

A play area for children

More about this auction:

The property is comprised of multiple stands, all of which will be sold collectively:

Holding 5 of Heidelberg Agricultural Holdings – 1,6187 ha

Holding 7 of Heidelberg Agricultural Holdings – 1,6187 ha

Holding 9 of Heidelberg Agricultural Holdings – 1,6187 ha

Lot 3486, Swaeltjie, Heidelberg Ext 18 – 1,4369 ha

Lot 3487 Swaeltjie, Heidelberg Ext 21 – 1,6179 ha

Lot 3542 Swaeltjie, Heidelberg – 1,6179 ha

Lot 3543 Swaeltjie, Heidelberg – 1,4067 ha

Movable assets can be viewed at https://www.venditoronline.co.za/auction-lots/112/.

Terms and Conditions:

A refundable registration fee of R50 000.00 is required for the property and R10 000.00 for movable assets

Bidders must provide FICA documentation

The successful bidder will be required to pay a 5% deposit and a buyer’s premium upon the fall of the hammer

A 45-day period is allowed for guarantees after acceptance