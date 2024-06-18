Anko Bonsmara production auction 2024

André and Ryna Höll from the Anko Bonsmara stud, invites you to join them at the Anko Bonsmara annual production auction. Come and enjoy the day with the Höll family and see what is on offer.

For the past 46 years, André Höll and his quality Bonsmaras have been well-known in the Vryburg district and the whole Northwest. His Anko Bonsmara stud keeps commercial farmers and buyers coming back.

André breeds Bonsmara bulls of high-quality and that is structurally correct. There is surely a bull for you to improve your herd.

Date: 24 July 2024

Time: 11:00

Place: Piet Theron Auction complex, Vryburg showgrounds.

André and Ryna’s offer for their 2024 production auction:

35 Top selected Anko Bonsmara bulls

200 Bonsmara commercial female animals

The Bonsmara female animals – some on offer from guest sellers who have bought a bull from Anko Bonsmara stud

The females are in different stadia and the status will be available on the day of the auction

To view animals on offer click here.

Andre and Ryna’s “Pick of the crop”

Lot 1 – KAN 21 51

Lot 3 – KAN 21 13

Lot 4 – KAN 21 95

Lot 6 – KAN 21 44

Lot 7 – KAN 21 08

Lot 8 – KAN 21 133

Lot 11 – KAN 21 83

Lot 12 – KAN 21 38

Lot 13 – KAN 21 66

Lot 14 – KAN 21 10

Lot 16 – KAN 21 138

Infact all bulls!

For more information please contact: André Höll, (+27)83-260-6479 or Ryna Höll, (+27)83-947-5724. You can visit their Facebook page.