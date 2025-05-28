Agrico to install largest UPVC and MPVC extrusion line in Southern Africa

311 words

Agrico is proud to announce that we are expanding our manufacturing capacity with the installation of a new extrusion line capable of producing rigid PVC pipe up to 800 mm in diameter. This will be the largest line of its kind in Southern Africa, and is expected to begin production early in 2026.

As the leading manufacturer and supplier of irrigation and water transport solutions in Southern Africa, we are committed to delivering reliable piping solutions to customers throughout the continent. This new extrusion line strengthens Agrico’s position as the premier supplier of large-diameter uPVC and mPVC pressure pipe, supporting critical industries such as water infrastructure, agriculture, and construction.

“Our strong investments in quality control have brought strong demand,” says Roland Andrag, Technical Director of Agrico. “Having added 630 mm pipe to our product range in 2025, and seeing the market’s reaction, we believe that there is a place in the Southern African market for 710 mm and 800 mm mPVC and uPVC.”

The new line is also a strategic move to improve production efficiency across Agrico’s entire PVC manufacturing facility. “The line will manufacture pipe in diameters 400, 450, 500, 560, 630, 710 and 800 mm,” Andrag explains. “It will free up capacity on smaller lines, so effectively we will have more production capacity over the full range of pipe diameters.”

Agrico holds full SANS accreditations for our uPVC range (namely IsoFlo), mPVC pipe (IsoTuff ), and sewer and drain (S&D) pipe (IsoDrain), ensuring every product meets the strictest quality and performance standards in the industry. Currently focused on producing uPVC and mPVC pressure pipes, Agrico is planning to resume manufacturing PVC sewer and drain pipes as soon as production capacity allows.

This move will further cement Agrico’s role as a comprehensive supplier of PVC piping solutions, adressing diverse market demands with unmatched versatility. Agrico maintains extensive inventory, ensuring customers have immediate access to the products they need.