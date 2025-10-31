AgLeaseCo provides guaranteed finance to Zambian farmers

298 words

AgLeaseCo representatives Chishimba Musonda, Chinso Chipopola and Marvin Mutwale attend the 2025 Mazabuku AgriExpo in Zambia. (Photo: ProAgri).

Who we are

Agricultural Leasing Company Zambia Limited (AgLeaseCo) is a licensed non-bank financial institution providing innovative leasing solutions for the agricultural sector. Since 2018, we have been helping small scale, emergent, and commercial farmers across Zambia mechanise their operations through accessible and affordable financial leasing.

How we provide access to finance

At AgLeaseCo, we simplify access to agricultural finance by removing traditional lending barriers. Our model ensures that farmers, cooperatives, and agro processors can obtain the equipment they need without the constraints of conventional banking requirements.

We do not require:

1.Bank accounts (for clients without one)

2.Guarantors

3.Collateral

4.Bankable business proposals

5. Cash flow statements

Instead, clients simply:

•Choose the equipment type, size, and quantity that best suits their needs.

•Agree on a lease period of between 2 and 5 years.

•Pay a minimum 25% down payment, with AgLeaseCo financing the balance.

Repayments are flexible and can be made monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, or annually, depending on the client’s cash flow cycle.

What we do and where we’re going

To date, AgLeaseCo has empowered over 1 800 farmers nationwide, managing a portfolio exceeding ZMW 129 million. Building on this success, we are expanding our focus beyond individual farmers to include:

•Cooperatives

•Youth groups

•Women-led enterprises

•Agro processors

Our goal is to enhance productivity, value addition, and food security across Zambia by financing a wider range of agricultural technologies from tractors and implements to irrigation systems, including petrol, diesel, and solar-powered pumps, as well as centre pivots up to 50 hectares.

We are also committed to gender-responsive financial inclusion, developing lease products that ensure equitable access to financing for both men and women.

Our commitment

AgLeaseCo remains dedicated to driving agricultural growth through accessible finance, innovation, and inclusion. By partnering with farmers, cooperatives, and agribusinesses, we are helping build a more mechanised, resilient, and food-secure Zambia.