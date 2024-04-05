AGI – a world class company!

The senior vice-president of EIA, Cristiano Carpin, tells us more about AGI.

AGI supplies food, fertiliser, grain and seeds. The cover from the field to the folk.

Dawie Brits farms on Modderbult Boerdery, just outside Balfour. They farm mainly with maize, soybeans and chickens. Their biggest challenges were transporting crops from the fields to the silos as well as the deductions that were made at the silos.

They started off with two 2 500 tons silos and are expanding now. They also have 120 tons cleaning capacity.

Dwight Botha is the sales manager for AGI Southern Africa. He says that AGI is able to deliver the product, technology and service according to the need of the client. Dawie’s silo and cleaning capacity can do 264/tons with 50 cycles per year.

Willie Coetzee, regional sales manager for Sub-Sahara Africa has already been with AGI for six years. He says that it’s vital to them that they’re customers are successful. He also says that AGI’s culture is to be committed – what they do together is what sets them apart.