Advanta Seeds, bringing the best okra varieties to the market

872 words

Advanta’s premium high quality okra varieties are a game changer. Their excellent yield potential and disease tolerance changes the scope of okra production in South Africa. Bringing new adaptive and diversified varieties to farmers promise to improve their livelihoods and up their returns.

Advanta Seeds is the seed business unit of Group UPL. They strive to adapt to the rapidly increasing food insecurity and climate change in Africa by providing farmers with innovation and new technology.

Advanta Seeds is present in 84 countries globally and has 24 production sites and 24 research, development, biotechnology and research centres. With over 60 years in research and development, Advanta Seeds has about 900 hybrids from about 40 different crops.

The company commits to UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by focusing on smallholder farmers in regions with food security challenges. Advanta Seeds’ dedication to sustainable agriculture is proven by providing farmers with high-quality seeds and innovative seed technologies to increase farmer prosperity.

The company was ranked second in South and Southeast Asia as well as fourth in Western, Central, Eastern and Southern Africa on the 2021 Access to Seed Index (ASI) for enhancing the productivity of smallholder farmers.

Their portfolio includes a balanced mix of field crops and vegetables, offering 85 products across 44 crops. These varieties cater to the specific requirements of Southern and East African farmers.

Operating under the premium brands of Advanta, Alta, and Pacific Seeds, Advanta maintains a strong presence in Africa with sites in South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Egypt, and Nigeria.

Advanta‘s mission

Reduce food security challenges

Improve human nutrition

Reduce poverty

Minimise the carbon footprint impact of agriculture

Advanta‘s okra

Okra is considered the easiest crop in farming because it is sown directly onto soil, therefore there is no need for seedlings, and it is less capital intensive. It needs less chemicals and fertilisers than most vegetable crops like tomatoes, sweet peppers, butternuts and more.

Before a farmer can even think of starting a crop, he has to consider to whom and where the final product will be sold. Therefore, proper market research and price analysis need to be done. The right crop needs to be chosen for the right market. Access to market also remains critical and ensures that farmers do not end up with wastage or loss.

When choosing to grow okra, it is important for farmers to know what type of okra their market requires. Most buyers usually outsource Indian, and Advanta play their part by ensuring they supply farmers with the best Indian okra hybrid varieties.

Farmers who grow okra supply their produce to national markets, retail and wholesale stores, or directly to hawkers also referred to as bakkie traders.

Advanta Seeds’ role is to provide these farmers with the best okra varieties. Advanta supplies three varieties of green okra to South African farmers. These are the Musanda F1, Kotula F1 and Leruo F1 hybrid okras. Advanta have also made their nutrition packed red okra variety, Pelo F1, available to South African farmers. This variety is high in iron and vitamins, making it valuable for people suffering from diabetes and muscle weakness.

The greatest advantage for farmers growing Advanta okra, is however that these seeds are tolerant to common diseases and fungal infections like powdery mildew, okra leaf curl virus and Enation leaf curl virus. These added benefits make Advanta’s seeds an investment for any farmer, putting them miles ahead of farmers using open pollinated okra seeds.

Advanta Seeds’ commercial hybrid okra varieties

Musanda F1

This is a tall okra hybrid with medium-cut leaves and dark green fruits, ready for the first picking in 42 to 45 days. The fruits are 8 to10 cm long, easy to pick and it is tolerant to yellow vein mosaic virus. This variety is suitable for year-round cultivation except in winter. Musanda F1 requires harvesting 2 to 3 times a week for optimal fruit size and quality.

Kotula F1

This is a medium-tall to dwarf okra hybrid with deep-cut leaves and dark green fruits, ready for its first picking in 45 to 50 days. The fruits are 12 to 15 cm long, making them ideal for export markets. With tolerance to yellow vein mosaic virus and okra leaf curl virus, this variety offers easy picking and is suitable for year-round cultivation, except during winter.

Leruo F1

This variety is the growers’ choice okra, known for its productivity, and boasting immense flowering and yielding traits in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. Leruo F1 is a medium-tall okra hybrid with deep-cut leaves and dark green fruits, and ready for its first picking in 40 to 45 days. The fruits measure 12 to14 cm and this hybrid offers early yields with easy picking. With a tolerance to yellow vein mosaic virus, Enation leaf curl virus, and powdery mildew, Leruo F1 is suitable for year-round cultivation, except during winter, although some farmers have cultivated fruits throughout winter, but only if planted early before winter begins.

Pelo F1

This is a tall okra hybrid with medium-cut leaves and unique dark red fruits, ready for its first picking in 45 to 50 days. The fruits, measuring 10 to 14 cm, are rich in vitamin A and iron, making them a nutritious choice. With a tolerance to yellow vein mosaic virus and Enation leaf curl virus, Pelo F1 is ideal for year-round cultivation, except during winter.